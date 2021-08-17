Roblox Dinosaur Simulator Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Dinosaur Simulator is a great experience where players walk the Earth as dinosaurs.

Players take on the role of a dinosaur in Roblox Dinosaur Simulator with the goal of surviving. Avoding disasters, predators and starvation is how you succeed in this Roblox game.

Players can group together in packs or herds for survival. They can also age and even hatch their own dinosaurs to add young ones to their group. Living as a dinosaur isn't easy, though, so maybe some promo codes will help.

Codes for Roblox Dinosaur Simulator (August 2021)

The Scylla dinosaur from Roblox Dinosaur Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There are plenty of codes currently active for Roblox Dinosaur Simulator. These codes provide you with a variety of different dinosaurs to become in the game. They are:

060515: Redeem this code for the Twitter Ornithomimus

115454: Redeem this code for the Chickenosaurus

092316: Redeem this code for the Electric Pteranodon

Burnt Burrito: Redeem this code for the Yutashu

060398: Redeem this code for the Dodo

AMERICA: Redeem this code for the American Eagle Balaur

drinnk: Redeem this code for the Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus

Pokemantrainer: Redeem this code for the Wyvern

JELLYDONUT200M: Redeem this code for the Jelly Joy Concavenator

CAMBRIANEXPLOSION: Redeem this code for the Anomalocaris

RockMuncher: Redeem this code for the Terranotus Plateosaurus

There are no expired codes as of August 2021 for Roblox Dinosaur Simulator. All the codes available are listed above and work Be sure to redeem them as soon as possible in case they do end up becoming inactive.

To redeem these codes, login to Roblox Dinosaur Simulator and when you get into the game, there is a Promo Code option you can select. Click that and a text box will open up.

The text box next to the Twitter icon allows you to input the code. Copy and paste them because they are case sensitive and won't work if the letters aren't put in exactly as they appear.

Hit submit once the code has been put into the box. A notification will pop up and you will be rewarded with the appropriate Roblox Dinosaur Simulator item associated with the entered promo code.

