Roblox Nerf Strike codes (September 2021)

Like many Roblox games, Nerf Strike has codes that players can redeem to obtain rewards. The rewards that players get will depend on the codes that are in rotation.

Nerf Strike is an arena shooter-based game where players use nerf blasters to battle each other. It has a handful of game modes that players can enjoy.

Redeeming Nerf Strike codes can give players more access to gear or items in the game. Some of the rewards that players can get via codes include skins and gems.

All the codes that are currently active in Nerf Strike are listed below:

NERFTIME: Ultra Amp Blaster

blast50k: 1K Gems

blast30k: 1K Gems

blast20k: 1K Gems

15k1m: rare case

Raconidas: Red Concentric skins

blast10k: Elite 2.0 Codes

5000likes: 25,000 Coins

release: 2 Red Lightning skins

At the time of writing, there are no expired Nerf Strike codes. Many games will rotate their codes and add new ones for players. With that in mind, players should redeem the active codes before they get added to the expired list.

Players will need to go through the process of redemption before claiming their rewards. The process is always different depending on the Roblox game, but it is mostly streamlined.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Nerf Strike

Before going through the redemption process, players need to launch Roblox Nerf Strike. Codes will only be usable in the associated game and must be entered there.

The next step is to select the code button that can be found in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Once the button is selected, a new screen will appear where players can enter their code.

Each code that players want for Nerf Strike needs to be individually entered. In some games, players can simply copy and paste the codes for faster access.

Players should keep an eye out for new codes in Nerf Strike each month.

