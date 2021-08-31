Roblox Sled Simulator Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Sled Simulator puts players in a sled and sends them zooming down a course.

The premise of the game is to go as far and as fast as players can. Roblox Sled Simulator is more of an arcade-style simulator, because players can reach insane speeds.

Those looking to give Roblox Sled Simulator a try might be interested in promotional codes. These codes will get your sledding kicked off right with a variety of rewards.

Codes for Roblox Sled Simulator (August 2021)

A thumbnail for Sled Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There are quite a few active codes for Roblox Sled Simulator as of August 2021. They provide players with coins to upgrade their sleds, cosmetics to make it look cool, and much more.

Active Codes

SummerDay: Redeem this code for 100K Shells

BackToBasics: Redeem this code for a new base

MollysBowl: Redeem this code for a health and coin boost

HaraldsGift: Redeem this code for a 1 Armor Piece, 1 Booster and 1 Trail

Loading: Redeem this code for a reward

50kvisits: Redeem this code for a health and coin boost

10kvisits: Redeem this code for 1000 coins

Expired Codes

shutdown: Redeem this code for a health and coin boost

release: Redeem this code for 700 coins

1mvisits: Redeem this code for a health and coin boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Sled Simulator

The code redemption window in Sled Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

These free rewards are super easy to redeem in Roblox Sled Simulator. If you are familiar with how other Roblox games allow you to redeem codes, then you should find this very simple.

First, you can only redeem the code in-game. So, players will want to launch Roblox Sled Simulator. Once you're in, look to the right side of the screen and you will see a clickable Twitter icon.

Click on that to open a new window with a text box inside. Copy and paste the code you want to redeem into that text box. Press confirm once the Roblox Sled Simulator code is in place.

If the code is input correctly, you will be notified that it was redeemed. You should immediately have the corresponding Roblox Sled Simulator reward waiting in your inventory.

