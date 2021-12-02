Roblox Squid Game codes (December 2021)

Squid Game pits players against one another in a series of challenges, where death awaits those who fail.

Thankfully, this time, it's only Roblox, and it doesn't have the same ending as Netflix's popular series. But it does have a reward system where cash can be exchanged for items. And with these Roblox Squid Game codes, you can receive a nice sum of money right off the bat.

Roblox Squid Game: All valid and working codes for December 2021

Listed below are all valid and working codes for Roblox Squid Game, valid through December 2021. Redeem each one as soon as possible or risk losing out on amazing rewards. The codes are as follows:

HalfABillion : Redeem this code to receive the Baseball Bat skin

: Redeem this code to receive the Baseball Bat skin 450kLikes : Redeem this code to receive 1,500 free Cash

: Redeem this code to receive 1,500 free Cash LikesLikesLikes : Redeem this code to receive 1000 free Cash

: Redeem this code to receive 1000 free Cash RBBattles : Redeem this code to receive the RBBattles skin

: Redeem this code to receive the RBBattles skin 5kFollowers : Redeem this code to receive 5 Souls

: Redeem this code to receive 5 Souls 350kLikes : Redeem this code to receive Halloween Crate

: Redeem this code to receive Halloween Crate TonsOfLikes : Redeem this code to receive free cash

: Redeem this code to receive free cash RobloxUp : Redeem this code to receive 500 free Cash

: Redeem this code to receive 500 free Cash 250kEpicness : Redeem this code to receive the Epic Bat skin

: Redeem this code to receive the Epic Bat skin FloodEscape : Redeem this code to receive 250 free Cash

: Redeem this code to receive 250 free Cash EvenMoreLikes : Redeem this code to receive a free Casual Colors Crate

: Redeem this code to receive a free Casual Colors Crate 100MillionVisits! : Redeem this code to receive the 100M skin

: Redeem this code to receive the 100M skin 100kMembers? : Redeem this code to receive a free reward

: Redeem this code to receive a free reward ThanksPewDiePie : Redeem this code to receive 500 free Cash

: Redeem this code to receive 500 free Cash LotsOfStuff : Redeem this code to receive 250 free Cash

: Redeem this code to receive 250 free Cash LotsOfPlayers : Redeem this code to receive 300 free Cash

: Redeem this code to receive 300 free Cash LotsOfLikes! : Redeem this code to receive 250 free Cash

: Redeem this code to receive 250 free Cash FrontPage! : Redeem this code to receive 200 free Cash

: Redeem this code to receive 200 free Cash Marbles : Redeem this code to receive 100 free Cash

: Redeem this code to receive 100 free Cash 30kMembers: Redeem this code to receive 250 free Cash

How to redeem Roblox Squid Game codes

Use the Codes menu to redeem (Image via Sportskeeda)

With so many codes to take advantage of, it’s best to put them to good use by redeeming each and every one. After you’ve launched Roblox Squid Game, follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Step 1 : On the left-hand side, you will see several icons. Pick the icon labeled “Code.”

: On the left-hand side, you will see several icons. Pick the icon labeled “Code.” Step 2 : Within the code redemption menu, select the empty text box and type in a valid code.

: Within the code redemption menu, select the empty text box and type in a valid code. Step 3: Select Confirm and reap the rewards.

