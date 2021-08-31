Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (August 2021)

Your Bizarre Adventure is one of many Roblox games that has codes for players to redeem free rewards. New codes tend to pop up erratically, so players should always be on the lookout for new rewards.

The rewards given depend on the game, but items tend to vary. They can include different kinds of currency (Robux in some cases) and items to utilize in a Roblox game.

In Your Bizarre Adventure, many of the codes give players items such as Rokakaka fruit and arrows. However, those aren't the only rewards. Notably, many of them require different prestige levels, but Rokakaka and arrows are common items.

Below, players can find the full list of active codes in Your Bizarre Adventure within Roblox, as well as a list of expired codes.

Active Your Bizarre Adventure Roblox codes:

100kSubsLesGOO: Code redemption provides Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

Code redemption provides Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka YES150kSubs: Code redemption provides Rib Cage and Left Arm

Expired Your Bizarre Adventure Roblox codes:

LUCKY_420k_LIKES: Code redemption provides Lucky Arrow

Code redemption provides Lucky Arrow 80kSubTHX!: Code redemption provides 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow

Code redemption provides 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow ThanksFor50k+Subs!!!: Code redemption provides Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow

Code redemption provides Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow 344k_Likes: Code redemption provides Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow

Code redemption provides Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow ThxFor30kSubs: Code redemption provides Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows

Code redemption provides Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows 325k_LIKES_DUB: Code redemption provides Lucky Arrow

Code redemption provides Lucky Arrow SubToUzuForMoreCodes!!: Code redemption provides 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows

Code redemption provides 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows 262kStand: Code redemption provides a reward

Code redemption provides a reward Yay251k: Code redemption provides 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka

Code redemption provides 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka Yay242k: Code redemption provides Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow

There are a plethora of codes in Your Bizarre Adventure that have expired over time. However, the most recent list of expired codes can give players an idea of which ones to ignore when looking for rewards. It's important to redeem the active codes as soon as possible before they also join the expired list.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Before players can use their rewards in Your Bizarre Adventure, they need to redeem the codes first. Luckily, the process is usually fairly easy in any Roblox game.

Initially, players should start up Your Bizarre Adventure and then, open up the menu in the bottom right corner of the screen. From there, the next step is to go to settings and look for the code redemption box.

Your Bizarre Adventure players can then enter any active code to claim their rewards in the Roblox game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul