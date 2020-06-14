Why Rockstar Games is re-launching GTA V for PS 5

Let's take a look at why Rockstar Games will re-launch GTA V for Play Station 5.

GTA V was the best-selling game of the last decade and recorded 2nd highest sale in May, this year.

Enter caption Franklin, Michael and Trevor, the holy trinity of Grand Theft Auto V (Picture: Rockstar Games)

Have you ever wondered why Rockstar keeps re-releasing GTA V for all consoles across generations? The answer, as you may have guessed, lies in the money.

Grand Theft Auto V, or GTA V, initially released in the fall of 2013 for the seventh generation consoles. And for a game that old to be still considered a 'flagship' title of newer consoles is something that the industry has never witnessed before, let alone imagined.

For those who might have missed the news, Sony announced on Thursday that Rockstar would 'upgrade' GTA V for their next-in-line console, PlayStation 5. While Rockstar has promised an 'expanded and enhanced' version of the console, GTA Online is set to be a standalone game and will be free for the first three months from launch. PS5 is expected to launch this fall.

New expanded and enhanced versions of GTAV are coming to the new generation of consoles, including PS5, in the second half of 2021.



Big bucks do the talking

According to a report released by leading market research agency NPD, GTA V ranked number 2 on the list of best-selling games (in terms of revenue; not units) during the month of May. It is an extremely impressive feat because GTA V turned seven this year. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is at the top, but the difference in sales figures between the two is not disclosed.

GTA V also ranked fourth on the list of 10 best-selling video games this year, only behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

Epic Store release may have helped

GTA V was free on the Epic Games Store for a week

The internet went wild when Epic Store announced that they were dropping GTA V free for a week. The frenzy was so unprecedented that servers were down for a few hours. It is believed that the drop helped the popularity of GTA V soar (not that it was down) even during such tumultuous times when many of us of turning to video games. Cashing on that surge of popularity will be a no-brainer for any publisher.

GTA V gave us an immersive dive into the beautifully detailed world of Los Santos (Picture: Rockstar)

GTA V has sold over 130 million copies across all platforms and became the best-selling video game of the decade. The game, with a unique and satirical take on American pop-culture at its heart, is finding new fans every single week. That just goes on to say that video games are, indeed, not only for kids and are very much here to stay.