Honkai Star Rail 3.1 characters and banners leaked

While players eagerly await the commencement of the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 special program livestream, a leak has caught them off guard. A reliable leaker, Seele_Leaks, shared some information regarding character banners of the upcoming patch. The new 5-star characters are already confirmed, as they were announced during the version 3.1 drip marketing campaign. Now, players can learn about the expected rerun characters of the patch.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 leak regarding the upcoming character banners.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation mentioned in the article with a pinch of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 leak names expected characters and banners

As mentioned, an Honkai Star Rail 3.1 leak from Seele_Leaks showcases the expected characters and banners that will likely debut during the upcoming patch. As the leaked post suggests, Tribbie and Yunli will supposedly debut in the first phase of version 3.1 while Mydei and Luocha are expected to become available during the second phase.

The developers have already confirmed Mydei and Tribbie to be released as playable characters in Honkai Star Rail version 3.1 since both were announced while the v3.1 drip marketing campaign was live.

Besides the two confirmed units, if this leaked information comes to be true, this would be the first time Yunli will receive a rerun banner after her debut in version 2.4. As Luocha was available as a rerun character once, this would be his second time receiving a rerun banner.

Since there are not many Abundance characters with sustainable healing like Luocha, he is an excellent unit to obtain, especially if players want to clear end-game activities, such as MoC and Pure Fiction.

