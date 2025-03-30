Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at a new free 5-star character in future

Recently, the developers of Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse, revealed that they will give away a limited-time 5-star character in future patches. Following that information, a leak from one of the reliable sources, Luna, suggests that the free 5-star limited character is expected to be from the Fate collab, an Archer.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding one of the Archers being the free 5-star limited-time character.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each of the speculations with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak suggests an Archer will supposedly be the free 5-star unit

As mentioned previously, a Honkai Star Rail leak from one of the prominent leakers, Luna, suggests one of the Archers from the Fate Stay Night series will likely be the free 5-star character. Since there are multiple characters in the Fate Stay Night Ultimated Blade Works series that fall under the Archer class, it is quite hard to speculate which Archer the devs will hand out for free.

As per previous leaks, EMIYA will likely be a 4-star character; hence, HoYoverse will supposedly introduce another Archer Class unit from the series, such as Gilgamesh. Since this character was summoned as an Archer and stayed back after the 4th Holy Grail War ended, he still belongs in the aforementioned Class.

Besides that, some Trailblazers from the community are speculating that March 7 will likely be the day when the Archer mentioned in the leak from Luna is released. If this is true, then the character will likely be released in version 3.6, as per a previous leak.

