Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Phainon's character and weapon design

While players are excited over the release of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 patch, a leak showcasing Phainon’s character and weapon design has surfaced online. The aforementioned unit is rumored to debut in HSR version 3.4. Hence, every bit of information players get before his release will benefit the Trailblazers rolling for him.

Here's a look at the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Phainon’s weapon and character design.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each of the speculations with a grain of salt. Since the leak was released on April 1, it may be an April Fools' joke. Even so, it comes from reliable sources; hence, the information is safe to take as Phainon's potential character and weapon design.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak showcases Phainon’s potential weapon and character design

A Honkai Star Rail leak from prominent sources Z Leaks and Shiroha Leaks shares a bit of information that can potentially be Phainon’s playable character and weapon design.

According to the leak, Phainon will supposedly feature a pair of wings with two color schemes: Black and Gold. As for the character’s weapon design, the leak suggests it has similarities to the Flame Reaver’s weapon. The weapon’s hilt is expected to feature a half-sun and a half-moon.

Following the aforementioned pattern, the weapon will likely boast Golden and Black colors, with the design rotating upwards, covering the whole blade. Moreover, Phinon’s pliable model will likely feature one of the Three Titans of Creation’s halo.

Also read: HSR 3.2 banners order and schedule

