Honkai Star Rail leak hints at new Firefly skin

While Trailblazers are preparing for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail Version 3.1 patch, a leak has surfaced on X by @hxg_diluc — it talks about Firefly receiving a new skin. Since several cosmetics already exist in this HoYoverse title, the developers adding another is not surprising to players.

However, the developers usually add skins of the characters that have some connection with the ongoing story. This indicates Firefly will likely reappear in the story in future patches.

With that said, this articles discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Firefly supposedly receiving a skin in future updates.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation mentioned in the article with a pinch of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak suggests Firefly will likely receive a skin in future patches

As mentioned previously, this Honkai Star Rail leak was posted on X by @hxg_diluc. It suggests that Firefly will likely receive a skin in the middle of 2025. As such, players may have to wait a couple of more months.

Moreover, the much-awaited Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration is also scheduled for Q3 of 2025. This means the skin will either be released along with the collaboration event or with a patch earlier. Since the Fate crossover is rumored to commence with Version 3.5, Firefly’s skin will likely be released in Version 3.4.

This lends belief that Firefly will likely have some sort of connection to Version 3.4’s story. Besides this, there isn't much information regarding the cosmetics available online. Hence, players must wait until a concept art or a picture gets leaked in the future. Additionally, the Firefly skin will likely boast a rarity similar to the existing March 7th ones.

Also read: Honkai: Star Rail March 7th SP Path, Element, and Rarity leaked

