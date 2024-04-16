MLBB leaker reportedly claims developer is planning Esmeralda buff, new skins, and more

Reliable MLBB leaker's (@aceunyil) recent X post has created a lot of buzz in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang community. As Moonton Games recently announced an overhaul to the popular Jungler Helcurt, the community is currently incredibly excited to know about all the upcoming changes to the MOBA.

Per the recent @aceunyil tweet, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang developer plans to bring a couple of skins for Lancelot and Odette, and some popular hero adjustments, among others in the upcoming months.

This article talks about all the upcoming changes arriving in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, per the reliable MLBB leaker.

Note: All the information given in this article is completely based on the leaker's recent tweet, and you should wait until the official confirmation of these changes.

Prominent MLBB leaker's post suggests exciting changes arriving in the popular MOBA

Expand Tweet

The prominent MLBB leaker's post claims that Moonton Games has huge plans to make the MOBA title exciting for the fans in the upcoming months.

Odette and Lancelot couple skin

Expand Tweet

Odette and Lancelot are among the most sought-after couples in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Odette, the swan princess, and Lancelot, the popular Assassin, are two top-tier champions in the current MLBB meta-tier list. However, per the @aceunyil post, while there is a possibility for the couple's skin, it has not been confirmed yet.

Upcoming changes and adjustments

The MLBB leaker's post talks about some upcoming changes. For example, Dominance Ice optimization might occur sometime around April and July.

Alucard, Nana, and Esmeralda might receive some changes in the upcoming updates of Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton Games)

Alucard has been immensely overpowered in the recent meta. The post claims his ultimate might get an adjustment between April and May. Per the post, the community can also expect an Esmeralda buff around the same time. Since Moonton Games announced the Helcurt revamp in MLBB recently, most of the game's revamps usually arrive alongside a patch update. Thus, you can expect these changes to arrive in the immediate next patch update.

The post also claims Nana's Ultimate Skill's indicator adjustment would arrive in the game in June or July, optimization to Yuji Itadori's Ultimate skill, and some AFK Adjustments will be made to the game around the second half of the year.

Possible Killing Notification changes, skin revamps, and UI custom settings buttons

The MLBB leaker's post also talks about the possibility of new Killing Notifications for high-quality skins. It also talks about the possibility of a list of skin revamps, like:

Eudora "Emerald Enchantress" skin

Fanny "Skylark" skin

Zhask "Bone Flamen" skin

Odette "Mermaid Princess" skin

Freya "War Angel" skin

Ruby "Lady Zombie" skin

The MLBB community may also receive a UI Custom Settings button between June and August, per the leaker's post.

Since @aceunyil is a prominent leaker in the community and has previously broke plenty of big news about the title (e.g., the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x KOF Part 3 Collab), his post has taken the community by storm.

Follow for more Mobile Legends Bang Bang-related updates

Best Mobile Legends Bang Bang Settings for beginners || Best heroes for solo rank-up in Mobile Legends Bang Bang || Mobile Legends Bang Bang April Starlight Pass 2024 || Best Flicker + Skill combo in Mobile Legends Bang Bang || Best Miya guide in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback