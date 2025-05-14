New Honkai Star Rail leak has some bad news for 4-star characters' fans

While players are excited about the commencement of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 closed beta test, a new leak from a reliable third-party source, Sakura Haven, seems to have some bad news. This will affect the Trailblazers who are eagerly waiting for a new 4-star character, as it has been a while since HoYoverse has released one.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculations with a pinch of salt.
Honkai Star Rail leak from Sakura Haven suggests players won’t get a new 4-star character in future updates
As mentioned previously, a brand-new Honkai Star Rail leak from Sakura Haven hints that Trailblazers won’t receive a 4-star character in upcoming patches. It has been a while since the last 4-star unit, Moze, was released in this HoYoverse title. Hence, players were eagerly waiting for the next character featuring the rarity to debut.
Most players were also looking forward to the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab, as they thought the devs would release one of the collaboration units as a 4-star. However, HoYoverse later revealed that both units featured the 5-star rarity.
The leak, therefore, comes as bad news for those waiting for the next 4-star unit’s release. According to the leaked information, not a single character featuring the abovementioned rarity is in development. This only makes things worse because the developers usually start testing an upcoming unit months before their release.
Judging by this information, players shouldn’t expect a brand-new 4-star character in at least the next five patches.
