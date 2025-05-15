Upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5-3.6 character paths leaked

While players know details regarding the upcoming Honkai star Rail character lineup, a new leak from Sakura Haven, a credible source, hints at several units’ Paths and Elements from version 3.5 to 3.6. Although the leaked information doesn’t showcase the characters’ names, Trailblazers can somewhat grasp what these units might be able to do upon release.

That said, this article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding the upcoming version 3.5-3.6 characters’ Paths and Elements.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the said versions debut. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent leak hints at the Paths and Elements of characters from Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 to 3.6

As mentioned previously, a leak from Sakura Haven hinted at what Paths the upcoming characters might tread and their expected Elements. Although the leaked information is not much, it allows players to speculate what field these characters excel in.

According to the information from Sakura Haven, the two 5-star characters from Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 are expected to follow the Remembrance and Nihility Paths. Since the character walking on the Remembrance Path can excel in either damage dealing, healing, or buffing, it is hard to predict which field they will specialize in.

That said, the Nihility unit will likely boost their allies’ damage by planting debuffs on the opponents or dealing damage.

Since it's hard to speculate what the developers are making, it's better to wait for more leaks regarding these units or official announcements.

Besides that, the leak also showcases that one of the two 5-stars from HSR version 3.5 is expected to wield the Wind Element. Similarly, one character boasting the 5-star rarity from version 3.6 will likely wield the power of the Ice element. While it's not confirmed, the Ice unit from v3.6 might be the supposed March 7th SP.

