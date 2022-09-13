Splatoon 3: Weapons Guide - How to make the best of colorful violence

Splatoon 3 is a third-person shooter game from Nintendo that lets you participate in large-scale ink-based battles against opponents online or in a story-based single-player campaign. It was released just a few days ago, on September 9, 2022, so if you’re a fan of the series or simply looking to get a new Nintendo game, you don’t want to miss out on this one.

If you’re unfamiliar with Splatoon, you’ll use a large selection of weapons to battle enemies and spray ink on the surroundings in the game. As an "Inkling" or "Octoling,” you’ll be able to move through the ink of the same color as you are and use the maneuverability to increase speed, flank enemies, or get to hard-to-reach locations.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Don’t forget that you can transfer your Splatoon 2 save data to Splatoon 3 for the following:

• Three Gold Sheldon Licenses that you can exchange for main weapons

Splatoon 3 has various weapons to choose from, and this guide will give you an idea of the different types, uses, and categorizations and hopefully help you choose the best one. Here’s your guide to all the weapons available in Splatoon 3.

Diving into all weapons in Splatoon 3

Splatanas

Splatana (Image via Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 brings a couple of new additions to its arsenal of ink-based weapons, and the Splatanas are one of them. These sword-like weapons spray ink in an arc when you swing them, and charging increases the distance the ink travels and the damage dealt. While regular attacks result in a horizontal spray, charged attacks are vertical. There are two Splatanas currently in the game:

Splatana Wiper - is the regular variant

Splatana Stamper - swings slower but hits harder

Stringers

Stringer (Image via Nintendo)

Another new addition to the game is the bow-like Stringers. These fire inky projectiles at enemies are great for dealing damage from long range. While a normal shot works like an arrow, charged shots allow you to fire a projectile that detonates and covers an area with ink. Two variants of Stringers are available in Splatoon 3:

Tri-Stringer - the basic form, which can fire three shots simultaneously

REEF-LUX 450 - this variant is lighter and does not have to explode charged shots but can store charges for a short while.

Shooters

Shooter (Image via Nintendo)

These projectile weapons in Splatoon 3 are analogous to assault rifles in their mode of action. Some of these can be fully automatic weapons, whereas others are semi-automatic.

Sploosh-o-matic - These are best used in close range, where their high fire rate is quite useful

Splattershot Jr. - Like an SMG, this has a high fire and ink efficiency rate but deals less damage per shot.

Splash-o-matic - Close ranged weapon with great accuracy.

Aerospray - Has a vast shot spread, to be used in close range but deals less damage.

Splattershot - This all-rounder is great for using at mid-range and deals decent damage.

.52 Gal - A mid-range weapon. What it lacks in accuracy, it makes up for in damage

N-ZAP - What it lacks in damage, it makes up for in the rate of fire

Dual Squelcher - This has a low damage output but has a significantly impressive range.

Splattershot Pro - Uses a lot of ink but can be used long-range and deals decent damage.

.96 Gal - High ink consumption rate and low accuracy, but offer high damage at long range.

Jet Squalcher - deals low damage but can be used from extremely long range.

L-3 Nozzlenose - semi-automatic burst fire weapon, best for mid-range.

H-3 Nzzlenose - burst fire weapon for long-range.

Squeezer - useable in mid to long-range and can switch between semi-automatic to automatic

Rollers

Roller (Image via Nintendo)

These are the best tools in the game to cover large areas of Splatsville in ink and can crush any enemy in the path of these tank-like weapons. These are the rollers available in Splatoon 3:

Carbon Roller - this is a lightweight roller that cannot flatten enemies but offers more speed and maneuverability.

Splat Roller- the most simple roller in the game

Dynamo Roller - a large roller that is slow to move around with but can spray ink for long distances

Flingza Roller - this multifunctional roller can change shape, shifting between a Splat Roller-like mode to a Dynamo Roller-like mode.

Chargers

Charger (Image via Nintendo)

Chargers are charging weapons whose true potential is unleashed when you do a charged shot. These sniper-like weapons are available in about a dozen variations:

Classic Squiffer - this is a relatively fast charger, able to take out opponents with a single hit, although at a reduced range

Splat Charger - it can store a charge in between shots, which is its best feature

Splatterscope - comes with a scope, providing more range and accuracy

E-liter - is usable from a very long range and can store its charge, although it takes up quite a lot of ink and has a long charge time

E-liter Scope - A variant of the E-liter that comes with a scope to increase accuracy

Bamboozler 14 - short charge time, but the damage is relatively low and cannot one-shot enemies

Good Tuber - this can hold its charge for a very long time.

Sloshers

Slosher (Image via Nintendo)

These single-shot weapons can work like artillery strikes as they fire projectiles in long arcs, which deal damage on impact. Here are all the Sloshers available in Splatoon 3:

Slosher - the simplest of Sloshers

Tri-Slosher - a variant of the Slosher that can fire in three directions at once, although with reduced range and damage

Sloshing Machine - can fire a burst shot, followed by an aftershock that deals light damage.

Bloblobber - this is a long-range weapon that fires blob-like projectiles that can bounce on the ground.

Explosher - a long-ranged weapon that can fire bursts of ink in slow succession. The projectiles explode when hitting solid objects but pass through enemies while dealing damage.

Splatlings

Splatling (Image via Nintendo)

These are the equivalent of miniguns, which must be kept charged to be used properly. They can fire an unrelenting barrage of small inky projectiles that can be useful to deal damage quickly. Here is a list of all Splatlings available:

Mini Splatling - short charging period, but less range

Heavy Splatling - the basic Splatling

Hydra Splatling - a beast with extremely long range and continuous fire. However, it consumes a lot of ink.

Ballpoint Splatling - comes with two modes; a short-range high burst-fire mode and a high long-range accuracy mode.

Nautilus - can store charges and is best for short-range

Dualies

Dualies (Image via Nintendo)

As the name suggests, these are dual-wielded pistols, which also give the player the added ability to dodge incoming fire. These are all the Dualies available in Splatoon 3:

Dapple Dualies - high rate of fire and a quick dodge roll, but do not have the best range

Splat Dualies - the basic dualies

Googa Dualies - effective long-range, but low rate of fire

Dualie Squelchers - a good range and better mobility

Tetra Dualies - allow for four dodge rolls in succession and allow shooting by rolling

Brellas

Brella (Image via Nintendo)

Imagine shotguns with a shield, and you can wrap your head around what a Brella is. These are the Brellas in Splatoon 3:

Splat Brella - the basic Brella

Tenta Brella - a heavy variant that comes with a stronger shield

Undercover Brella - a light variant that can be used when its shield is deployed

Blasters

Blaster (Image via Nintendo)

These are similar to grenade launchers, as the projectiles fired from them explode over time, making them ideal for dealing with more than one opponent. Here are all the Blasters in Splatoon 3:

Blaster - the basic version

Luna Blaster - deals high damage at close range

Range Blaster - similar to the basic version, but optimal at mid-range

Clash Blaster - offers a high rate of fire but lacks in damage output

Rapid Blaster - high rate of fire at long-range

Rapid Blaster Pro - slower version of the Rapid Blaster with higher accuracy

Brushes

Brush (Image via Nintendo)

Brushes can be used to leave a narrow trail of ink and are faster than Rollers. These deal damage in quick succession, a bit similar to the Splatanas. Here are all the Brushes in Splatoon 3:

Inkbrush - deals low damage but is fast-moving. It does not have an extensive range

Octobrush - this is a slow brush that moves sluggishly but deals heavy damage

Those are all the powerful weapons that can be spotted in Splatoon 3. Hopefully, this guide was helpful, and you’re now armed with foreknowledge about what to expect in the game. Keep up with us for more guides on Splatoon 3 and other games. Let us know in the comments what other features you’d like to see.

