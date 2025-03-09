Split Fiction Chapter 5: Might of Dragons walkthrough

The Might of Dragons is part of Rise of the Dragons, the fifth chapter of Split Fiction. This short mission follows the defeat of the Treasure Traitor, a tortoise who was once an ally of Megalith — the ultimate enemy in this story. Megalith, a powerful dragon who sought immortality, ignited a war ages ago that wiped out all the dragons. The tortoise, meanwhile, manipulated finances and caused the collapse of the dragon government. After its defeat, the Might of Dragons subchapter began.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to easily completing The Might of Dragons mission in Split Fiction.

Might of Dragons walkthrough from Split Fiction Chapter 5

The Might of Dragons mission begins after the defeat of the Treasure Traitor tortoise. Mio and Zoe push the tortoise into a cauldron of boiling gold, triggering a cutscene.

Cinematic cutscene where the dragons get evolved (Image via EA || YouTube/Gamer Guru)

A portion of the molten gold flows into another chamber, where a massive golden dragon statue stands. The molten gold then merges with a golden pool in the room. As Mio and Zoe enter the chamber, both dragons leap into the golden water. The golden dragon statue speaks, granting each of them a sword and instructing them to slay Megalith.

Remaining in the golden water, the dragons evolve, growing larger and gaining the ability to fly. Mio climbs onto her red dragon, while Zoe mounts her blue dragon. As they take flight, gameplay begins.

Flying through the obstacles

The dragons fly forward automatically, and players can only move sideways and use their abilities. Mio’s red dragon breathes acidic poison, while Zoe’s blue dragon can smash through obstacles like pink crystals. As the flight continues, the first obstacle appears in the form of a metal frame blocking the path. Using Mio’s dragon’s acidic poison, players must melt the barrier and proceed. Further ahead, the way is blocked by pink crystals, requiring Zoe’s dragon’s smash ability to break through.

The stone dragon statue with crystallized eyes (Image via EA || YouTube/Gamer Guru)

Soon after, a massive stone dragon face statue appears with crystallized eyes. Zoe must use her dragon’s smash ability to break one of the eyes, creating a passage that Mio should follow as well. As the flight continues, another metal barrier blocks the path, which must be dissolved using Mio’s poison. Almost immediately afterward, another cluster of pink crystals obstructs the way, requiring Zoe’s dragon’s smash ability once again.

Confronting Megalith

Cutscene showing Mio and Zoe confronting Megalith (Image via EA || YouTube/Gamer Guru)

As players move further, a cutscene begins where Megalith emerges from the clouds below. Mio and Zoe charge at the dragon, striking its sides with their swords. Megalith attempts to escape, and as they chase after it, the Might of Dragons mission concludes. The next mission, Into the Storm, begins.

