Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete Rayvis Defeated (Chapter 5 Mission 15)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor presents a cohesive story that will take you across several planets and pit you against formidable enemies. Chapter 5 involves facing off against a challenging foe that will require you to adeptly leverage Cal’s abilities. This mission begins after he manages to rescue Zee from a region called Lucrehulk.

Cal and his teammates Greez, Bode Akuna, and Merrin travel to a planet called Shattered Moon. They escort Cal to this location wherein he must face many foes to reach Rayvis. Players will also receive one upgrade during this quest that will open up new avenues for traversal.

Face off against Rayvis on Shattered Moon in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The following are the core objectives of this mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Pursuing Rayvis on Shattered Moon

Defeating Rayvis

Pursuing Rayvis on Shattered Moon

Upon arriving at the Shattered Moon, navigate to the Superstructure Fabricators meditation point after defeating some enemies on the way. Feel free to fast-travel to the Array Channel meditation point thereafter. Proceed up the slope near this spot and use Cal’s Lift ability to open the large door.

Get ready to fight multiple enemies like Bedlam Raider, B1, and B2 droids in this area. Head to the right side of the room and use the grapple point to arrive at a spot with a gigantic laser beam. Wait for the laser to turn off and then hop onto the opposite side. Turn left and head towards the source of the beam. You must jump to the platform when it raises and then enter the hole through which the beam originates.

Proceed towards the railing ahead and climb into the beam source (Image via Electronic Arts)

Look for a grapple point in the middle of this new area but beware of the laser since it can severely damage Cal. Move to the right and follow the narrow path to reach another spot with a laser beam. Cross it and use the window-like opening to exit the area.

Keep heading straight and you will encounter several enemies along with the laser beam. You can use it to your advantage by keeping your foes close to the beam since it damages them significantly and can even be lethal for some of them. Proceed straight and then turn to your left. Climb up the railing at the end and then descend with the help of Cal’s lightsaber.

You can slide down this spot using the lightsaber (Image via Electronic Arts)

You will reach a section involving multiple traversals via platforms while dodging the laser beams. When you arrive at a grapple point on the left side of this beam, you must be quick to navigate through it. As soon as you land in this spot, run for the next platform that is a bit farther away and then quickly grapple onto the next point before the laser beam turns back on.

You will then need to enter the opening, which is the source of the beam. When inside this tube, you must avoid contact with the laser beam and head to the spot with a green laser door on the right. There will be another spot with a green door on the left. You can pass through a narrow crevice in the wall here and proceed to the next area.

Head through this crevice (Image via Electronic Arts)

After unlocking the Republic Research Laboratory meditation point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you will encounter a large area with a terminal ahead of you. Interacting with it makes a set of orange suspender balloons appear on your right. You will get a chance to use them at a later stage in this mission.

Head to the area on the left and enter the room by climbing through the window. Defeat all enemies and look for a black orb in the adjoining room. Your task is to place it on a pedestal in your current location. Use Cal’s Pull ability on the orb and then hurl it through a door on the right.

Toss this black orb through the door (Image via Electronic Arts)

Walk to the right and use Pull on the black orb. If it isn't present in this area, try the above steps again. Grab it and place it on the pedestal to activate a purple beam, which will cause a small area to get unlocked. Lead the rubble using BD-1 towards the black vines on the right. Grapple forwards and then hop down to arrive at a room with a workbench.

A cutscene plays here, after which you obtain an Upgraded Ascension Cable. This upgrade allows you to grapple onto the orange suspended balloons. Proceed to the balloon near the above room and then jump right, which will have you arrive at the location where you first activated the orange suspended balloons. Scale this area using these balloons to reach the highest point.

Defeating Rayvis

Dodge these missiles or use Push to toss one of them back at Rayvis (Image via Electronic Arts)

Entering the area on the top triggers a cutscene and eventually a boss fight with Rayvis. This is one of the most challenging boss fights in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Furthermore, it unravels in multiple phases, which makes it necessary to sparingly use Stims for healing.

Make note of the following phases in this Star Wars Jedi Survivor battle:

Phase 1: Rayvis can use a red attack that cannot be blocked. If you increase your distance from him, he fires missiles. You can use Push ability to hurl one of them back at him. He also resorts to a couple of multiple-hit attacks concluding in a red attack.

Rayvis can use a red attack that cannot be blocked. If you increase your distance from him, he fires missiles. You can use Push ability to hurl one of them back at him. He also resorts to a couple of multiple-hit attacks concluding in a red attack. Phase 2: This phase is triggered after Rayvis’ shoulder tears off. He resorts to new movesets, including a lunging slam attack (this cannot be blocked) and firing bolts.

This phase is triggered after Rayvis’ shoulder tears off. He resorts to new movesets, including a lunging slam attack (this cannot be blocked) and firing bolts. Phase 3: This section begins when he loses another shoulder. Apart from the attacks used in prior phases, he hurls his mace weapon that travels across the area and then he kicks it towards Cal.

This section begins when he loses another shoulder. Apart from the attacks used in prior phases, he hurls his mace weapon that travels across the area and then he kicks it towards Cal. Phase 4: Rayvis replenishes his health bar after the conclusion of the previous phase. Attack patterns are the same in this section but he frequently fires missiles and might get aggressive in his combos.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers a variety of lightsaber stances. Feel free to use any of them but it is recommended to alternate between Dual Blade and Crossguard stance, especially during this battle of Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Do remember to use Cal’s Force abilities, and you can go through this guide on which upgrades you must acquire first in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. After depleting his health, Rayvis gives up and asks for a warrior’s death, which Cal proceeds to do grant. This concludes Rayvis Defeated mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



#StarWarsJediSurvivor

Review: Cal Kestis' journey isn't over yet. @EAStarWars offers Star Wars fans challenging gameplay and an incredible story. Though PC fans have had to deal with performance issues, those are lessened on the PlayStation 5.Review: bit.ly/3M1SUcr Cal Kestis' journey isn't over yet. @EAStarWars offers Star Wars fans challenging gameplay and an incredible story. Though PC fans have had to deal with performance issues, those are lessened on the PlayStation 5. #StarWarsJediSurvivor Review: bit.ly/3M1SUcr https://t.co/USVcf6YbIn

Star Wars Jedi Survivor encourages exploration and offers a variety of locales to find hidden collectibles. You can peruse this guide to find all collectibles in the Ancient Ruins region in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes