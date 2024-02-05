All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations

Just like in the Arkham Trilogy, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations are something that hardcore players are looking to find. These trophies in question are small hidden items that are scattered around the districts of Metropolis. They are collectible items that fans of the Arkham Universe are familiar with, but collecting them all requires a lot of effort on the player's end.

This article aims to go over the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy locations in brief so that you can collect them all as they are scattered throughout the districts of Metropolis.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations explained

These are small green trophies that are scattered around the map of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League that have a question mark on their body and a mechanical base. These trophies can be identified by the mark that shows up on the map at their location once spotted.

There are a total of 40 trophies scattered in the seven districts of Metropolis. Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations will be mentioned below, sorted by the districts they can be located in.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Racine

1) Riddler Trophy #1

Spot #1 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Can be found attached horizontally on the wall (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found mounted horizontally on the spot mentioned in the map marked above. This can be obtained by jumping and grabbing it.

2) Riddler Trophy #2

Spot #2 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Can be found on the balcony at the marked location (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy number two in Racine can be found on the floor of the balcony at the marked location on the map given in the picture above and can be obtained just by running to it.

3) Riddler Trophy #3

Trophy number 3 in Racine. (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Location of Riddler trophy number 3 (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The third trophy can be found on the spot marked on the map above, behind the yellow van of The Famous Bakery, and can be obtained just by running to it.

4) Riddler Trophy #4

Spot #4 for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

It can be found on the side of a water tower (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

It can be found horizontally mounted on the side of a water tower at the spot marked on the map above. This Riddler trophy can be obtained by jumping to it or using traversal abilities.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations in Midtown

5) Riddler Trophy #5

Riddler Trophy number 5 can be found in Midtown (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Can use traversal abilities to get to it (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This can be found horizontally mounted on the underside of a concrete structure marked on the map. You can use traversal abilities to get to this trophy.

6) Riddler Trophy #6

Trophy number 6 spot as marked on the map (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Can be found hanging upside down (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Can be found hanging upside down on the ceiling at a great height. You can use traversal abilities to get to this easily.

7) Riddler Trophy #7

Spot #7 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy can be seen horizontally mounted on the side of a concrete structure (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be seen horizontally mounted on the underside of a concrete structure. Trophy number 7 can be obtained by either jumping with a character or using traversal abilities.

8) Riddler Trophy #8

Spot number 8 for the Riddler Trophy in Metropolis (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy can be seen hanging upside down (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be seen hanging upside down from the concrete structure shown in the pictures above. You can use traversal abilities to get to it easily.

9) Riddler Trophy #9

Spot #9 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Riddler Trophy number 9 can be found on the floor (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This Riddler Trophy can be found on the ground at the spot marked on the map mentioned above. it can be reached just by running to it and grabbing it.

10) Riddler Trophy #10

Spot #10 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy can be spotted on top of a food truck (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be spotted on the top of a food truck called Big Belly Burgers and can be seen behind the sign on the roof. You can get to this trophy by jumping on top of the food truck.

11) Riddler Trophy #11

Spot #11 for Riddler Trophy in Midtown (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy, as seen on the map hanging upside down from the ceiling (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found hanging upside down from the ceiling above, and you need to use some traversal abilities to get to it.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Central Business District

12) Riddler Trophy #12

Spot #12 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This can be found in Central Business District on top of a tower (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found in the Central Business District and on top of a tower. To get to this, you need to use your traversal abilities to get on top of the structure.

13) Riddler Trophy #13

Spot #13 of Riddler Trophy in Central Business District (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy found at the food of the statue (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be seen at the base of a statue in the Central Business District. You can jump to get to this trophy easily.

14) Riddler Trophy #14

Spot #14 in the Central Business District (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Can be found on top of the building in Central Business District (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy is kept at the top of a building that you need to climb. It is recommended that you use traversal abilities to scale the building and reach this trophy.

15) Riddler Trophy #15

Spot #15 of Riddler Trophy in Central Business District (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Spot 15 of Riddler Trophy in the Central Business District (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This Riddler trophy can be found on top of a statue inside the Kord Industries building. You can use traversal abilities to get to the top of the statue and obtain it.

16) Riddler Trophy #16

Location of the 16th trophy in the Map. (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy can be found on the floor right in the middle of a pool, as shown here (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found near the Metropolis Sky Bridge and on the floor, right in the middle of the pool, as seen in the picture above. You can walk and get to it easily.

17) Riddler Trophy #17

Spot #17 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Can be seen on the roof of a grate hanging upside down (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

You can find this trophy at the spot marked on the map. This trophy can be reached just by using traversal abilities as it is hanging quite low on the grate-like part of the ceiling, as shown in the picture above.

18) Riddler Trophy #18

Spot #18 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Trophy number 18 found in Central Business District (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found hanging upside down at the entrance of Lex Luthors building in the Central Business District. You can use traversal abilities to get to the location easily.

19) Riddler Trophy #19

Spot #19 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This Riddler trophy is at the top of the big statue in the Central Business District (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found in the head cavity of the big statue in the Central Business District in the Metropolis. You can access the trophy by using traversal abilities.

20) Riddler Trophy #20

Spot #20 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Location of #20 Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy is cleverly hidden in a lantern found at the spot marked on the map above. You can use traversal abilities to reach the inside of this Chinese New Year lantern and get the trophy.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Suicide Slums

21) Riddler Trophy #21

Spot #21 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Trophy #21 in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found in the Suicide Slums of Metropolis and can be seen lying on the ground between two metal support structures. You can get to it just by walking.

22) Riddler Trophy #22

Spot #22 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Riddler Trophy #22 can be found hanging upside down (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found on the ceiling inside a room that has been marked on the map above. You can use your traversal abilities to get to it.

23) Riddler Trophy #23

Spot #23 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Trophy #23 as seen inside a tunnel (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found in the suicide slums in the city of Metropolis inside a tunnel above an outdoor toilet. You can just jump to get on top of the toilet.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Wonderland District

24) Riddler Trophy #24

Spot #24 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Location #24 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be seen vertically mounted on the side of a support structure, as seen above. You can either jump up to it or use traversal abilities to reach it.

25) Riddler Trophy #25

Spot #25 for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Riddler Trophy number 25 can be found in Wonderland District (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found on top of a building that has a big Nightclub sign. After you position yourself to face the sign directly, you can proceed to the left of the sign, as seen above, and find the trophy horizontally mounted to a mental structure at the edge of the roof.

26) Riddler Trophy #26

Spot #26 for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Riddler Trophy #26 (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found hanging from the middle of the ceiling. It can be claimed using traversal abilities.

27) Riddler Trophy #27

Spot #27 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy on the side of the carriage (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found on the side of a carriage of a Ferris wheel. You can use traversal abilities to get to this Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Location.

28) Riddler Trophy #28

Spot #28 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found under the pier (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found near a support pillar under the pier marked on the map above. Since this is on the ground, you can run up to it and grab it.

29) Riddler Trophy #29

Spot #29 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found above the door as shown (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be easily found above the door in the archway marked on the map. You can jump and grab it very easily.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Bakerline

30) Riddler Trophy #30

Spot #30 for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Can be found on the side of a bridge (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found horizontally mounted to the side of a bridge. You can use traversal abilities to get to it.

31) Riddler Trophy #31

Spot #31 for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy can be seen hanging near the Flash statue (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be seen hanging from the Flash statue as it glows in bright green. You can use your traversal abilities to get to this trophy easily.

32) Riddler Trophy #32

Spot #32 for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy can be spotted between the metal support beams, as shown here (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This building shown above at the mark on the map has a metal support structure which can be seen hiding the Riddler trophy. You can use traversal abilities to reach this trophy here.

33) Riddler Trophy #33

Spot #33 for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy can be spotted hanging upside down, under the circular perimeter (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be seen once you reach the top of this marked skyscraper in Bakerline. Traversal abilities can be used to reach it easily.

34) Riddler Trophy #34

Spot #34 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy can be found hanging from the ceiling in this tunnel (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be spotted hanging upside down from the ceiling of the tunnel marked on the map above. You can use traversal abilities to get to it.

35) Riddler Trophy #35

Spot #35 for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Found hanging upside down from the mental structure (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

You can find this trophy at the top of this building marked on the map above. To reach this upside-down trophy, you need to use your traversal abilities.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Centennial Park

36) Riddler Trophy #36

Spot #36 for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found on the recessed portion of the floor, as seen here (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found in the internal recess of the floor, as shown above on Centennial Park. You can walk to this trophy and grab it as it can be found lying on the ground.

37) Riddler Trophy #37

Spot #37 for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Can be found hanging upside down as seen here (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found on the underside of this ceiling, as marked on the map above. You can easily get to this trophy by jumping or using traversal abilities.

38) Riddler Trophy #38

Spot #38 for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy can be found on the side of the building (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found horizontally mounted on the side of this building. You can use your traversal abilities to climb the building and get to it.

39) Riddler Trophy #39

Spot #39 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

Can be found hanging upside down (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found under the concrete structure protecting the pipelines, as seen above. You can use traversal abilities to reach it.

40) Riddler Trophy #40

Spot #40 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

The trophy can be seen hanging upside down from the cantilevered part of the building (Image via YouTube/Pixelz)

This trophy can be found underneath the cantilevered part of the building marked on the map above. You can use traversal abilities to get to it.

