All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations

Just like in the Arkham Trilogy, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations are something that hardcore players are looking to find. These trophies in question are small hidden items that are scattered around the districts of Metropolis. They are collectible items that fans of the Arkham Universe are familiar with, but collecting them all requires a lot of effort on the player's end.
This article aims to go over the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy locations in brief so that you can collect them all as they are scattered throughout the districts of Metropolis.
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations explained
These are small green trophies that are scattered around the map of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League that have a question mark on their body and a mechanical base. These trophies can be identified by the mark that shows up on the map at their location once spotted.
There are a total of 40 trophies scattered in the seven districts of Metropolis. Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations will be mentioned below, sorted by the districts they can be located in.
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Racine
1) Riddler Trophy #1
This trophy can be found mounted horizontally on the spot mentioned in the map marked above. This can be obtained by jumping and grabbing it.
2) Riddler Trophy #2
This trophy number two in Racine can be found on the floor of the balcony at the marked location on the map given in the picture above and can be obtained just by running to it.
3) Riddler Trophy #3
The third trophy can be found on the spot marked on the map above, behind the yellow van of The Famous Bakery, and can be obtained just by running to it.
4) Riddler Trophy #4
It can be found horizontally mounted on the side of a water tower at the spot marked on the map above. This Riddler trophy can be obtained by jumping to it or using traversal abilities.
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Locations in Midtown
5) Riddler Trophy #5
This can be found horizontally mounted on the underside of a concrete structure marked on the map. You can use traversal abilities to get to this trophy.
6) Riddler Trophy #6
Can be found hanging upside down on the ceiling at a great height. You can use traversal abilities to get to this easily.
7) Riddler Trophy #7
This trophy can be seen horizontally mounted on the underside of a concrete structure. Trophy number 7 can be obtained by either jumping with a character or using traversal abilities.
8) Riddler Trophy #8
This trophy can be seen hanging upside down from the concrete structure shown in the pictures above. You can use traversal abilities to get to it easily.
9) Riddler Trophy #9
This Riddler Trophy can be found on the ground at the spot marked on the map mentioned above. it can be reached just by running to it and grabbing it.
10) Riddler Trophy #10
This trophy can be spotted on the top of a food truck called Big Belly Burgers and can be seen behind the sign on the roof. You can get to this trophy by jumping on top of the food truck.
11) Riddler Trophy #11
This trophy can be found hanging upside down from the ceiling above, and you need to use some traversal abilities to get to it.
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Central Business District
12) Riddler Trophy #12
This trophy can be found in the Central Business District and on top of a tower. To get to this, you need to use your traversal abilities to get on top of the structure.
13) Riddler Trophy #13
This trophy can be seen at the base of a statue in the Central Business District. You can jump to get to this trophy easily.
14) Riddler Trophy #14
This trophy is kept at the top of a building that you need to climb. It is recommended that you use traversal abilities to scale the building and reach this trophy.
15) Riddler Trophy #15
This Riddler trophy can be found on top of a statue inside the Kord Industries building. You can use traversal abilities to get to the top of the statue and obtain it.
16) Riddler Trophy #16
This trophy can be found near the Metropolis Sky Bridge and on the floor, right in the middle of the pool, as seen in the picture above. You can walk and get to it easily.
17) Riddler Trophy #17
You can find this trophy at the spot marked on the map. This trophy can be reached just by using traversal abilities as it is hanging quite low on the grate-like part of the ceiling, as shown in the picture above.
18) Riddler Trophy #18
This trophy can be found hanging upside down at the entrance of Lex Luthors building in the Central Business District. You can use traversal abilities to get to the location easily.
19) Riddler Trophy #19
This trophy can be found in the head cavity of the big statue in the Central Business District in the Metropolis. You can access the trophy by using traversal abilities.
20) Riddler Trophy #20
This trophy is cleverly hidden in a lantern found at the spot marked on the map above. You can use traversal abilities to reach the inside of this Chinese New Year lantern and get the trophy.
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Suicide Slums
21) Riddler Trophy #21
This trophy can be found in the Suicide Slums of Metropolis and can be seen lying on the ground between two metal support structures. You can get to it just by walking.
22) Riddler Trophy #22
This trophy can be found on the ceiling inside a room that has been marked on the map above. You can use your traversal abilities to get to it.
23) Riddler Trophy #23
This trophy can be found in the suicide slums in the city of Metropolis inside a tunnel above an outdoor toilet. You can just jump to get on top of the toilet.
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Wonderland District
24) Riddler Trophy #24
This trophy can be seen vertically mounted on the side of a support structure, as seen above. You can either jump up to it or use traversal abilities to reach it.
25) Riddler Trophy #25
This trophy can be found on top of a building that has a big Nightclub sign. After you position yourself to face the sign directly, you can proceed to the left of the sign, as seen above, and find the trophy horizontally mounted to a mental structure at the edge of the roof.
26) Riddler Trophy #26
This trophy can be found hanging from the middle of the ceiling. It can be claimed using traversal abilities.
27) Riddler Trophy #27
This trophy can be found on the side of a carriage of a Ferris wheel. You can use traversal abilities to get to this Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophy Location.
28) Riddler Trophy #28
This trophy can be found near a support pillar under the pier marked on the map above. Since this is on the ground, you can run up to it and grab it.
29) Riddler Trophy #29
This trophy can be easily found above the door in the archway marked on the map. You can jump and grab it very easily.
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Bakerline
30) Riddler Trophy #30
This trophy can be found horizontally mounted to the side of a bridge. You can use traversal abilities to get to it.
31) Riddler Trophy #31
This trophy can be seen hanging from the Flash statue as it glows in bright green. You can use your traversal abilities to get to this trophy easily.
32) Riddler Trophy #32
This building shown above at the mark on the map has a metal support structure which can be seen hiding the Riddler trophy. You can use traversal abilities to reach this trophy here.
33) Riddler Trophy #33
This trophy can be seen once you reach the top of this marked skyscraper in Bakerline. Traversal abilities can be used to reach it easily.
34) Riddler Trophy #34
This trophy can be spotted hanging upside down from the ceiling of the tunnel marked on the map above. You can use traversal abilities to get to it.
35) Riddler Trophy #35
You can find this trophy at the top of this building marked on the map above. To reach this upside-down trophy, you need to use your traversal abilities.
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler Trophies in Centennial Park
36) Riddler Trophy #36
This trophy can be found in the internal recess of the floor, as shown above on Centennial Park. You can walk to this trophy and grab it as it can be found lying on the ground.
37) Riddler Trophy #37
This trophy can be found on the underside of this ceiling, as marked on the map above. You can easily get to this trophy by jumping or using traversal abilities.
38) Riddler Trophy #38
This trophy can be found horizontally mounted on the side of this building. You can use your traversal abilities to climb the building and get to it.
39) Riddler Trophy #39
This trophy can be found under the concrete structure protecting the pipelines, as seen above. You can use traversal abilities to reach it.
40) Riddler Trophy #40
This trophy can be found underneath the cantilevered part of the building marked on the map above. You can use traversal abilities to get to it.
Check out our coverage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:
Brainiac controls the Justice League || Best graphics settings for SSKTJL || Trophy List for SSKTJL || All voice actors in SSKTJL || How to defeat Superman in SSKTJL || Suicide Squad release date & more info || 5 reasons to be excited for Suicide Squad || Suicide Squad leaked details || Samoa Joe talks Suicide Squad || How is the Joker alive || Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Twitch drops || Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League voice actors