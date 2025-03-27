The strength upgrade in REPO, explained

The strength upgrade in REPO is straightforward and extremely useful, especially in areas that are rich with expensive items. The game developers over at semiwork implemented an impressive and realistic physics system, where certain items are weighed in a way that reflects real-life counterparts. Lifting a piano can be impossible by yourself, but this upgrade can make it look like you're carrying a feather.

Ad

This article covers everything you must know about the strength upgrade, how much it costs, where to purchase it, and if it is worth your hard-earned money. The more items you collect, the higher your chances of meeting your target quota and staving off the wrath of your greedy employers.

The strength upgrade in REPO can help you secure a larger payday

The strength upgrade can help you secure valuable loot (Image via semiwork)

People often think that a larger and heavier object is worth a lot of money, and they are right for the most part. There is no shortage of valuable items and ravenous monsters in REPO, and this could become a massive obstruction for you if you're trying your best to reach your target quota. Monsters can attack from any direction and damage your loot while you struggle to carry them around.

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to use an indestructible drone in REPO

With this player upgrade equipped, you can carry heavier objects easily, which would require two to three people earlier, but this upgrade removes that requirement entirely. Think of your character as a pack mule designed to carry larger objects without much effort or straining yourself.

Alternatively, this player upgrade can help improve your chance of dishing impressive damage to enemy monsters. Your weapons can only deal so much damage, but this upgrade can make short work of even the strongest monster.

Ad

Where can you acquire the strength upgrade?

The strength upgrade can help secure a good payday and defeat enemy monsters (Image via semiwork)

The strength upgrade is priced between $6000 and $8000 and can be purchased at the Service Station. It is one of the more useful player upgrades to fend off enemy monsters and carry valuable loot to the extraction point. Your characters have no innate superhuman strength; however, this player upgrade can make you feel like you have them.

Ad

Heavy objects come with a premium price tag, and this player upgrade can help make you rich and powerful enough to hit enemy monsters all day. It is up to you to bash them around and escape to live to tell the tale.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam.

For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.