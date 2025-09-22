Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update releases

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch is scheduled to debut on September 24, 2025, at 11 pm (UTC+8). The update will introduce two new playable characters, Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, along with the latest content. A new endgame activity, Anomaly Arbitration, will also be added to the title when the update launches.

While the patch releases in all regions simultaneously, players residing in different continents may wonder how much time is left until version 3.6 drops. For those curious, this article tracks the time remaining until the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch releases globally. Additionally, we have included a countdown timer.

Time left until Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch debuts globally

According to developer HoYoverse, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update is scheduled to debut on September 24, 2025, at 11 pm. (UTC+8). Since every region is affected by time zones, the patch will go live at different times after the obligatory five-hour maintenance.

When the HSR version 3.6 debuts, players will be able to roll for the newest Remembrance character, Evernight, and the rerun unit, The Herta. Trailblazers can check out the following section to see how much time they have left until the update drops:

Here are the timetables for every region:

Asia

Timezone Date and Time India Standard Time (IST) September 24, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) September 24, 2025, at 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) September 24, 2025, at 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) September 24, 2025, at 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST) September 24, 2025, at 12 pm

Europe

Timezone Date and Time Western European Summer Time (WEST) September 24, 2025, at 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) September 24, 2025, at 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) September 24, 2025, at 6 am

America

Timezone Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) September 23, 2025, at 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) September 23, 2025, at 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) September 23, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) September 23, 2025, at 11 pm

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 first phase banner details

Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 first phase characters and Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Evernight and The Herta will be featured during the first half of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 update. Moreover, these 5-star units’ signature Light Cones will be available in a separate gacha banner.

Besides the 5-star units, several 4-star characters and LCs will also be featured on the respective banners. The units Trailblazers can obtain during this phase are:

5-star: Evernight (Ice, Remembrance) and The Herta (Ice, Erudition)

4-star: Misha, Xueyi, and Guinaifen.

In the corresponding LC Warp banners, the following items will be featured:

5-star: To Evernight’s Stars (Evernight’s signature) and Into the Unreachable Veil (The Herta’s signature)

4-star: After the Charmony Fall, Dance! Dance! Dance!, and Dream’s Montage

