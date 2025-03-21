Time until Wuthering Waves 2.2 releases

Kuro Games has officially announced that the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update is scheduled for release on March 27, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). This update will introduce a new 5-Star Resonator, Cantarella, alongside a ton of new content, including events, quests, and much more.

Before the update goes live, the servers will undergo maintenance for a few hours, rendering the game temporarily inaccessible.

This article will provide all the details related to the release of the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update across various regions, while also including a universal countdown indicating the same.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 release time and countdown

As mentioned previously, Wuthering Waves 2.2 will officially go live on March 27, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Server maintenance for the same would be conducted seven hours before the update's release, which would be March 27, 2025, at 4 am.

During this period, players will be unable to access the game. As compensation for the downtime, Kuro Games will provide rewards, including 300 Astrites and 2 Crystal Solvents, which can be claimed upon logging in after the update.

Below, you can find the exact timings at which version 2.2 will go live for various regions based on different time zones.

Pacific Standard Time (PST): March 26, 2025, at 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time (MST) : March 26, 2025, at 8 pm

Central Standard Time (CST/CT): March 26, 2025, at 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): March 26, 2025, at 10 pm

Western European Time (WET) : March 27, 2025, at 3 am

Central European Time (CET): March 27, 2025, at 4 am

Eastern European Time (EET): March 27, 2025, at 5 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): March 27, 2025, at 8:30 am

China Standard Time (CST): March 27, 2025, at 11 am

Japanese Standard Time (JST): March 27, 2025, at 12 pm

Australian Eastern Time (AET): March 27, 2025, at 2 pm

Here is a universal countdown indicating the time left until the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update is released across all servers. Once the countdown hits zero, the servers will go live and players will be able to enjoy all the new content that the update has to offer.

