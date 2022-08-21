Top 10 PS4 exclusive games that make the console worth revisiting

The PS4, one of the top gaming platforms in the world, is known for its exclusive titles. The term "Exclusive" is powerful when attached to a certain platform or console. When it comes to making exclusive games, Sony's gaming platform, the PlayStation, stands tall.

For over 22 years, the PlayStation has released a hefty number of exclusive games that have been critically and commercially successful. From Final Fantasy to God of War, the console platform has been dominating the space, which has grown even more with an increase in the number of PS players over the years.

The PlayStation 4 has had a bunch of award-winning exclusives that set an example for others in terms of storytelling and game optimization. On that note, here is a complete list of the top 10 best PS4 exclusives of all time.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Spider-Man, The Last of Us, and more PS4 exclusive titles that stand the test of time

10) Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII is one of the most successful games on older-generation PlayStation consoles. The 1997 RPG game by Square Enix is still popular in the gaming community. Its remake, with enhanced PS4 graphics and a built-up gameplay engine, made it a bigger commercial success than the original.

Its smooth 60 FPS gameplay and next-gen graphics made the Final Fantasy VII remake one of the best PS4 exclusives in the market. The game received the Best RPG Game award in 2019.

9) Control

2019's single-player narrative game by Remedy was another PS4 exclusive that was a commercial success. Control focuses on the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Jesse Faden's brother after she takes over as the director of the Federal Bureau of Control.

The third-person shooter, with its immersive visuals and intense gameplay, is exciting and truly stands out from other games of the genre. At the level with a labyrinth-like room, changing perspectives across the 3D space is truly something every gamer must experience.

8) Death Stranding

Norman Reedus, carrying a baby fetus, drawn by Hideo Kojima. What more can be said about this cinematic masterpiece that was Kojima's official return to making video games. This was the first video game from his independent company, Kojima Productions, after he split from Konami in 2015.

Kojima won the Best Game Direction award for Death Stranding in 2019. With a cast that boasts of Hollywood personalities like Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo Del Toro, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Margaret Qualley, Lea Seydoux and more, the title was an instant hit.

Death Stranding introduced gamers to the concept of the first Strand Game, as it offered a new level of multiplayer interaction. It still stands as one of the best PS4 exclusives of all time.

7) Horizon Zero Dawn

After developing Killzone games for over a decade, Guerilla Games chose to be ambitious in this stunning single-player experience for the PlayStation 4. Horizon Zero Dawn offers gamers a charming visual experience in a future where machines take over and new civilizations rise.

Built on their own gaming engine, Guerilla started their journey to create next-gen games with this 2017 AAA title.

6) Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch's latest adventure game was a joyfest set in 13th century Japan. The cast of Ghost of Tsushima - across both English and Japanese variants - kept players glued to the screen with its intense storytelling, which told the complex tale of honor and loss in a 30+ hour main campaign.

Ghost of Tsushima is regarded as one of the best melee games on the market and proved to be a commercial success. As the game was released during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was perfect for those wanting to catch a break from the real world and getting lost in the Samurai world.

5) The Last of Us Remastered

Naughty Dog built on the commercial success of the Uncharted series with 2013's The Last of Us. Originally released on the PlayStation 3, The Last of Us is, even today, the most popular PS4 exclusive game.

The remastered version of the PS4 console became an instant hit as it offered a smoother gameplay experience with enhanced graphics. The game has now been officially adapted into an HBO television series titled The Last Of Us, written by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and game director Neil Druckmann.

4) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

The game that wrapped up Nathan Drake's journey across the Uncharted series was this 2014 PS4 AAA title. One of the most successful Naughty Dog games, Uncharted 4 takes players on Drake's final adventure with his partner Sully, alongside a surprise gameplay experience with his brother Sam.

The game's enhanced graphics, advanced gameplay mechanics, and high-action storyline kept players engaged. Uncharted 4 serves as the best farewell any Nathan Drake fan could hope for.

3) Marvel's Spider-Man

One of the best Marvel games ever released, 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man brings players closer to being the webslinger like never before. The seamless swinging gameplay across New York City and quick combat makes this game a fitting ode to the friendly neighborhood superhero.

After Ratchet and Clank, Insomniac Games' most difficult challenge was to get the swinging mechanics of Marvel's Spider-Man right. Using the PS4's technology, they made the swinging mechanic the best out of all the webslinger games ever made.

Even though the gameplay was inspired by the Batman Arkham series, the story of an experienced Peter Parker still awed players.

The PS4 game also offered an expansive suit and gadget customization feature, something that was novel to the Spider-Man franchise. It included suits from all the Spider-Man movies and comic series ever made.

2) The Last of Us Part II

Although The Last of Us Part II was dropped close to the PS5's release, it still made its way to the list of the best PS4 exclusive games. Naughty Dog perfectly optimized this next-gen game for the PS4, so that players could have an immersive gameplay experience.

From the controller's touch pad acting as a base for players to play the guitar to feeling the pressure on the controller's L and R buttons as you fire an arrow, the game feels perfect for the PS4. The story follows the aftermath of the first game and crafts a path of revenge for Ellie and Joel in an apocalyptic future.

The Last Of Us Part II serves as the perfect farewell present for PS4 players before they switch to the PS5.

1) God Of War

The most successful PlayStation game of all time, God of War received a fully fledged PS4 remake in 2018. Developed by Santa Monica Studios, the award-winning adventure shows Kratos' journey after the events of God of War 3.

The God of War games tell beautiful stories packed with ample action, which makes this PS4 exclusive hands down the best title of all time.

The game introduces players to Kratos' son Atreus, expanding on their relationship as they traverse across nine realms to fulfill Kratos' wife's last wish. God of War introduced players to Norse Mythology, making the shift from the Greek mythology of the former games.

The Leviathan Axe, functioning on a similar level to Thor's Mjolnir, serves as a mighty weapon for Kratos in this adventure, shifting from his OG Blades of Chaos. However, at times when the combat becomes more intense, Kratos' son Atreus supports him as a fine archer.

God of War serves as the perfect PlayStation 4 game for any player who is new to the platform. It offers an adventure in which gamers can get lost for hours, making it undoubtedly the best PS4 exclusive title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman