Jofra Archer set to receive a free Xbox after dismissing David Warner in IPL 2020

England and Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer seems to have officially secured an Xbox for himself.

An Xbox is coming Jofra Archer's way, courtesy of his recent dismissal of David Warner in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The heart of the matter lies in his interaction with the Twitter handle of Xbox UK a month ago, where he tweeted the following:

@xboxuk how many wickets this tournament for a new Xbox ? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 18, 2020

To which, the active social media team at Xbox came up with the following challenge:

Jofra Archer ended up doing just that, as he rattled the stumps of David Warner today, in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The social media team at Xbox were quick to confirm Jofra Archer's free Xbox as they replied with the following witty tweet, which is trending on social media:

okay @JofraArcher, DM us your address then — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) October 11, 2020

Jofra Archer to receive a free Xbox

Advertisement

Jofra Archer's recent fiery spell proved to be monumental in restricting the Sunrisers to a modest total of 158 for the loss of 4 wickets.

Moreover, his wicket of David Warner came at a crucial juncture, just when the swashbuckling left-hander was threatening to shift gears. It now appears that he will be rewarded for his feat by none other than the Xbox UK team, who are more than willing to send a free Xbox Archer's way.

The Xbox social media team is known to be one of the most active and fun social media handles and they seem to be living up to that reputation.

With their recent acknowledgement of Jofra Archer's feat, the efficacy of the Xbox social media team received praise online, as several fans took to Twitter to react to Archer's recent steal.

Check out some of the trending reactions online, as the Twitter community reacted to Jofra Archer securing a Xbox for himself: