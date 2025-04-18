"Ubisoft is genuinely clueless" XDefiant content creator bashes Ubisoft after Apex Legends-like battle royale leaked

Insider Gaming recently revealed news about a battle royale game being developed by Ubisoft. The game is said to derive heavy inspiration from Apex Legends. The announcement rapidly stirred excitement among fans, prompting XDefiant content creator Blame Truth to express his thoughts on the game via X:

"Ubisoft is genuinely clueless. This will be a colossal failure akin to Concord."

Blame Truth stated that the game is set for failure, comparing it to Sony's Concord, a Hero shooter designed to mirror the success of titles like Overwatch. It fell short of player expectations and was shut down merely two weeks after its release.

The content creator also vented his frustration toward the XDefiant developers, lashing out at Ubisoft for not engaging with the community. He also mentioned how the publishers were unable to properly market the game and failed to capitalize on the interest of players and creators who enjoyed it.

XDefiant content creator slams Ubisoft after the leak of a battle royale like Apex Legends

As mentioned, Blame Truth was dissatisfied with the news about a new battle royale from Ubisoft. He was upset that the publishers decided to make a game by copying Apex Legends, which was a similar case to XDefiant, which took direct inspiration from previous Ubisoft titles and other FPS titles like Call of Duty.

The content creator firmly voiced his disagreement with Ubisoft's decision. He wanted the developers to reinstate XDefiant, which will officially shut down on December 3, 2025. The title received mixed reviews as players can no longer download the game from the Ubisoft Connect client.

Blame Truth also shared a thread where he showcased published content, like YouTube videos, extensively covering XDefiant. This statement was made to showcase that the developers never actively engaged with the creators, which is clear due to the lack of paid deals or even creator codes that help to support the channels. The game didn’t do well because Ubisoft rushed its release and then pulled the plug after Season 3, only six months after it launched.

