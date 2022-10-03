Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Top 5 loadouts for Rebirth Island

Call of Duty: Warzone is nearing its conclusion with Season 5. The most recent mid-season update, Season 5 Reloaded, could be the final addition that the title receives. The patch once again shifted the weapons meta after new balances and tweaks were introduced to the game.

The update also introduced new content and two new weapons. The meta shift also brought about changes in the preference of arsenal for Rebirth Island. Players need to keep up with the recent meta to gain the upper hand for a better chance at victory.

The choice of weapons varies from user to user, but there are a few loadouts that perform better than most. Let's take a look at the five best options for Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Note: Please note that this is not a ranked list and is only a compilation of the best loadouts. Players can swap primary and secondary weapons as per their preferences as well.

Exploring the best loadouts for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded's Rebirth Island

1) XM4 and MP40

XM4 (Image via Sym.gg)

The XM4 is a great weapon and easily tops the charts while competing with the Automaton and the STG. With low recoil and good range, it can be picked up and used in any situation. Despite players only being able to use a total of five attachments on it, the XM4 remains a well-rounded gun.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5” Task Force

13.5” Task Force Optics: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Grip Agent

Field Grip Agent Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

MP40 (Image via Sym.gg)

The MP40 returned to its former glory after receiving new buffs in the recent update in Warzone. The movement speed and recoil control feel phenomenal, and make it super-efficient in short-range fights. The hip-fire accuracy is also good, and the extended magazine makes it a force to be reckoned with.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

VDD 189mm Short Optics: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Quick

2) Grau 5.56 and PPSh

Grau 5.56 (Image via Sym.gg)

The Grau 5.56 is a spectacular weapon that made a comeback to the meta after recent changes in Warzone. It has great recoil-control and the damage across medium to long range is very consistent.

It supports only five attachments but can compete with the top Vanguard assault rifles and is even better in some areas.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS 20.8” Nexus

FSS 20.8” Nexus Optics: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

PPSH (Image via Sym.gg)

The PPSh used to be the most dominant sub-machine gun in Warzone. The weapon has since lost its crown as the best SMG but remains one of the best close-range guns to use.

It can still shred enemies with high hip-fire accuracy and an incredible fire-rate. The damage output of the gun is consistent and has a tamable recoil.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

3) AMAX and Armaguerra

CR-56 AMAX (Image via Sym.gg)

The CR-56 AMAX got buffed and returned as one of the most competitive assault rifles in the class. It was a balanced buff that did not turn it into a dominating gun but brought it back into the list of preferred weapons.

The gun has a smooth recoil and can deal heavy damage at medium to long range. It only supports five attachments and is a great option for a primary weapon.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optics: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 45 Round Mags

Armaguerra (Image via Sym.gg)

The Armaguerra used to be one of the most aggressive SMGs in Warzone, but received significant nerfs that dethroned it. However, the ability to build the weapon for strafe and movement speed remains competitive and it is still preferred for short-range battles.

The hip-fire accuracy is great and it has a high damage output with an above average fire-rate.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 315mm CII

Botti 315mm CII Optic: MM Largo

MM Largo Stock: Imerito SA Folding

Imerito SA Folding Underbarrel: Mark IV Skeletal

Mark IV Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 42 Round Fast Mags

9mm 42 Round Fast Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Quick

4) M4A1 and Blixen

M4A1 (Image via Sym.gg)

The M4A1 has been a consistent weapon in Warzone since the first day and is trusted by much of the community. It went overlooked for a while but with the recent buffs, the M4A1 meta has returned in Warzone.

It can hold only five attachments but is currently a highly competitive weapon. It has great recoil and can deal consistent damage over medium and long range.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock M16 Grenadier Optics: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

H4 Blixen (Image via Sym.gg)

The Blixen quickly fell off the best SMG list in Warzone, but is still capable of dealing a lot of damage at close range. It is now a heavily attachment-dependent weapon.

Players can now use a build to maximize the damage output at the cost of higher recoil for different game modes. This compromise can help them score additional kills with this aggressive SMG that can be used for its high-mobility advantage.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Jonsson 9” RMK

Jonsson 9” RMK Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed stock

Removed stock Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

5) STG44 and Marco 5

STG44 (Image via Sym.gg)

The STG44 falls short of the new M4A1 meta but remains one of the best choices for a primary assault rifle. The weapon can be used in medium and long-range fights with ease considering its player-friendly recoil.

The STG has been in earlier metas and remains retains player preference next to the Automaton and XM4. It has an average fire-rate but can output incredibly high damage across all ranges in Warzone.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Mags

8mm Kurz 60 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1: Vital

Vital Perk 2: On-Hand

Marco 5 (Image via Sym.gg)

The Marco 5 has not seen many tweaks in the recent updates and hence remains a very competitive SMG in terms of mobility. It is also is highly preferred due to its time-to-kill (TTK), which is low when compared to most SMGs in its class.

The weapon can be utilized as a secondary option used to hold down aggressive Warzone players trying to push, considering its recoil is a tad bit higher.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Imerito 342mm 04P

Imerito 342mm 04P Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: Mark IV Skeletal

Mark IV Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2: Quick

This concludes the list of the best and most efficient loadouts for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Rebirth Island. It's important to note that the weapons are subject to change with new patches that might follow later.

Using these guns will offer players increased chances to gain the upper hand and emerge victorious by surviving and winning battles.

