GTA Online: What is JP in the game

GTA Online is an extremely rewarding Online experience that has managed to retain a large portion of its player base.

The game not only excels at player retention, but also brings in new players with its regular content updates.

Most online multiplayer games can be daunting if the player comes in late to the game after its launch. GTA was available as a free purchase on Epic Games Store in May, which saw a large number of players joining the game for the first time.

GTA: Online was released in the year 2015 and has always seen a large player base that Rockstar has been able to retain quite effectively with regular content updates. New players have also been coming in at a quick pace, and the recent surge is testament to how great the online experience is.

Due to the varied number of activities, missions, and player statistics to keep in mind, GTA Online can get a little overwhelming at first. However, it is not difficult to catch up and keep up with the game.

What are Job Points in GTA: Online

JP or Job Points are earned after completion of a Job or Mission in GTA: Online. JP comes into play in a significant way in Playlists, as the player with the most amount of JP at the end of a Playlist wins.

The distribution of JP upon completion of a job will depend on your performance. For example, JP is awarded as such in Races and Deathmatch:

1st place: 15 JP

2nd place: 12 JP

3rd place: 10 JP

4th place: 8 JP

Upon completing a mission, the player will receive 15 JP by default. However, if the player completes the main task during a mission, they will receive an additional JP.

Similarly, the MVP of a Deathmatch will receive additional JP for their performance. Keep in mind that GTA Online punishes bad player behavior such as quitting the game mid-session. Leaving a game mid-way will reset your JP to 0.

