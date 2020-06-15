GTA 5: A guide for Client Jobs in GTA Online
- The vast number of game modes in GTA: Online can be overwhelming for a new player.
- Client Jobs are a great way to make some cash and RP all by yourself.
GTA: Online was released a few years ago but has still managed to retain a large portion of the player base it cultivated at launch. Not settling for just player retention, the game also brings in new players regularly.
GTA: Online saw a massive surge in player count on PC after it became available on the Epic Games Store for free. There is no doubt that a large number of new players will be overwhelmed by the sheer number of activities and missions in the game.
To a new player, GTA: Online can be very confusing as it offers a lot of content from the get-go. As a result, players might just end up wandering in Freemode, getting obliterated by higher-ranked players.
A lot of activities and missions in GTA: Online require multiple players, which means you can either go into matchmaking or play with friends. However, there is a certain type of mission that you can also do on your own.
Client Jobs in GTA: Online
Client Jobs are missions added to GTA: Online as part of the After Hours update and are a great way to spend time in Freemode. They can be accessed through Paige Harris' touchscreen terminal in Terrorbyte.
For the player to begin Client Jobs, they will need to acquire a Terrorbyte. The description for the Terrobyte on the Rockstar Newswire reads:
"The Terrorbyte is a fully rigged command unit, custom built by Lester’s trusted hacker contact Paige, and can handle the operations for your vast criminal network from anywhere in the state."
There are a total of six jobs that you can complete, four of which you can do by yourself. Two of these jobs require a Drone Station upgrade for the Terrorbyte.
Client Jobs are an excellent way to get some cash and RP by yourself if none of your friends are online.