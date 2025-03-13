The "Take 100 Cure" challenge in FragPunk is part of the Porcelain Hunting event, which is currently live in-game. It is the main event for the title's first season, which involves numerous challenges and exclusive rewards for players. The "Take 100 Cure" challenge in FragPunk is part of the challenges of Porcelain Hunting's sixth day.

That being said, here is everything you need to know about the "Take 100 Cure" challenge in FragPunk.

The "Take 100 Cure" challenge in FragPunk explained

The "Take 100 Cure" challenge in FragPunk is one of the challenges for the sixth day of the Porcelain Hunting event. It is fairly simple to complete and here is how to do it.

Despite the challenge being simple, some players seem to be facing difficulties, as the game does not mention the completion process clearly. The challenge can only be completed if you heal yourself with the healing ability of a Lancer. For example, you can use Pathogen, take damage, and then heal yourself with your Emotional Rescue ability.

It is important to note that Arcade mode healing card abilities do not count toward this challenge’s progression.

Completing this challenge, along with many others, earns you Porcelain Shards. These shards can then be used in the Porcelain Exchange Shop to get exclusive Porcelain skins and skin keys. It is important to complete this challenge in order to earn all the potential rewards from the event.

This covers everything you need to know about the "Take 100 Cure" challenge in FragPunk. If you have missed out on this challenge on the sixth day, you can still log in and complete it later. This applies to every challenge in the Porcelain Hunting event.

