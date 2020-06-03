The Enus Windsor in GTA 5

GTA 5 is has a vast open-world that encourages players to explore every nook and cranny. The large map size allows players to cruise around, driving their vehicles to various locations in GTA 5.

The game is packed to the rafters with great vehicles that entice the player to spend their hard-earned cash in GTA: Online, as well as in GTA 5.

From powerful American Muscle cars, imported Tuners, and flashy sports cars, to the most luxurious exotic cars, players are hardly left wanting for more vehicles in the game.

However, cars don't get more regal and luxurious than the Enus Windsor, if you can get past the hilariously suggestive car manufacturer's name.

Note: The Enus Windsor is available for free on the Legendary Motorsport website if you bought the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack was in the Epic Games Store sale of GTA 5.

How to buy the Enus Windsor in GTA 5

(picture credits: brayzee123)

"Blurring the lines between an automobile and an English aristocrat's mansion, this is a car that could even give a nu-metal fan an air of class and taste. The bumbling manufacturer made the aerodynamics so poor and the chassis so heavy that its dual-turbo engine can barely get it to a kerb-crawl, but that's part of (or all of) its British charm."

―Legendary Motorsport description.

The Enus Windsor takes inspiration from the real-life Rolls Royce Ghost, and also incorporates some elements of the Rolls Royce Wraith.

It is an undoubtedly great looking car that immediately makes an impression. It can be bought from the in-game phone, on the Legendary Motorsport website.

The car has a hefty price tag, which is fair, given its astoundingly good looks and decent performance. It is available for purchase at $845,000, and comes with custom liveries that the player can select.

It has a very loud engine, and emits a satisfying roar when revved up. The Enus Windsor is a great buy if one is looking to make an impression with their vehicles in GTA: Online.

