Where to find all Balatro cards from Port Traders in Assassin's Creed Shadows

There are five cards you can obtain in Assassin's Creed Shadows following its recent collab with Balatro. While the game doesn't reveal any details regarding their locations, getting them all will grant you prominent rewards. Notably, these cards are available for purchase from specific traders using Mon.

Here are the details on how to obtain the Balatro cards from the Port Traders in Assassin's Creed Shadows to get the event rewards.

All Balatro card locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

With the recent release of AC Shadows patch 1.0.5 on May 27, 2025, you can take part in two different events. Although the Dead by Daylight collab features an interesting questline, you need to collect five cards around feudal Japan to get the rewards from the Balatro event.

Here are the locations of all traders to purchase the five Balatro cards in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

1) Nine of Swords

Port Trader's location in Sakai (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

It's available for purchase from the Port Trader, located in the bay area of Sakai, Izumi Settsu. The Nine of Swords Balatro card costs 100 Mon.

2) Horse of Swords

Port Trader's location in Obama (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

To find the Horse of Swords card, proceed to the western segment of Obama in the Wakasa region. Locate the Port Trader near the shore and buy the card for 100 Mon.

3) Dragon of Swords

Port Trader's location in Miyazu Bay (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

To buy the Dragon of Swords card, navigate to the Miyazu Bay area in the Tamba region. The Port Trader is in the northwest part of the map, directly next to the Ornament Vendor. Pay 100 Mon to buy the card.

4) Maid of Swords

Port Trader's location in Shiotsu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

You can buy the Maid of Swords card for 100 Mon from the Port Trader located in Shiotsu, OMI. The area is found along the northern coast of Lake Biwa.

5) King of Swords

Port Trader's location in Mouth of Seta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

This Balatro card can be obtained from the Port Trader located in Mouth of Seta, OMI, which is in the southern part of the region. You must pay 100 Mon to buy the King of Swords card.

Rewards for getting all Balatro cards in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Winning Hand Trinket and Amulet significantly enhance the power spike (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

When you collect all five Balatro cards, the game will immediately reward you with the following items:

Winning Hand (Legendary Trinket for Naoe)

Winning Hand (Legendary Amulet for Yasuke)

Both of these boast buffs including health, adrenaline gain, and critical damage. Furthermore, the Winning Hand Trinket and Amulet have a common Engraving that provides a 20% chance to trigger a random Affliction of Combo Ender.

You can also equip a secondary Engraving to this Trinket and Amulet from the Forge (must be level 2) in your hideout.

