How to play Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight quest? 

Ubisoft released an Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight collab event on May 27, 2025, featuring a notable quest for players. While the missions can be completed in a short time, the Dead by Daylight aspects in feudal Japan are truly entertaining.

If you've purchased any edition of AC Shadows, the update comes for free with patch 1.0.5. However, you must access the quest from a specific location in the game to start the event.

Here are more details regarding the Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight quest and how to complete it.

How to access the Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight quest

The quest can be started from your Hideout area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

With the latest AC Shadows patch 1.0.5 released on May 27, 2025, ensure to download the update on your respective platforms. Afterward, hop on to the game and load your save file. If you've just started playing, first, unlock Yasuke as a playable character.

Then, you will be able to see a new quest symbol on the map in your Hideout's location. The quest is called "Vision of the Realms," and can be accessed near your stable.

Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight quest: Walkthrough

Vision of the Realms

Go near the stable and choose to wait (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

As you proceed to the stable in your in-game Hideout, select the "Wait" option to start the quest. After that, Tomiko will inform you that some of the ally scouts have gone missing in a specific fishing village (Akashi).

Examine the strange occurrences in Akashi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Next, go to the objective marker (shown in the image above) to investigate the situation in the Kakogawa Estuary. It's located in the southern part of the Harima region, in the southwest of the Nakayama Peak.

Pick up the clues from three different locations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Following that, follow the three objective markers on the map and pick up the clues. A picked-up drawing showcases a red cross in front of a big tree near the dock.

Go under the marked tree and dig the spot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Next, examine the area beneath the tree. After digging the spot, you will be transported to a magical realm inspired by the Dead by Daylight essence. Notably, the game will prompt you to choose between Yasuke and Naoe to engage in the next part.

I strongly recommend Naoe here, as there are lots of climbings, sneaky, and fast movement required. As you choose the character, the current mission ends and marks the beginning of The Overlap.

The Overlap

Examine the villager's deceased body (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The next task is to investigate the missing villagers and scouts in this dark and mysterious realm. Keep moving forward to the objective marker and interact with the villager's dead body. After that, you must cleanse four totems around the area to unlock the exit.

However, an Oni will continuously hunt you and you must stay hidden and out of the lights. If he spots you, he will start attacking you. Notably, you cannot attack or deal damage to the Oni here; so the best option is to sneak past the moving lights and cleanse the totems quickly.

Cleanse the totems by pressing the correct buttons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

All of the totems are on the buildings' rooftops, where you must perform specific actions to purify them. Go near each of them, select the "Cleanse" option, and quickly press the shown key combinations on your respective controllers. If you fail once, the Oni will detect your location and attack you.

Note: One rooftop where a totem is located cannot be accessed directly. You must climb the nearby tree and follow its branches to get to the required location.

After cleansing all four totems, proceed to the exit gate to leave the location. The game will again prompt you to choose between Yasuke and Naoe. This time, choose Yasuke, as the next part features a 1v1 boss battle.

Fight against the Oni

Defeat the Oni in a duel (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

As you leave the realm, the Oni will accompany you. Next, you must defeat him in a battle to complete the event quest. He wields a Kanabo, boasts several unique attacks, is quite tanky, and can easily overwhelm you with his high-damage combos.

The Oni frequently teleports to your location and executes quick attacks. He throws a projectile at you from afar and instantly moves toward you. Also, look out for his grab attack, which needs to be dodged immediately upon the red spark is displayed.

After you successfully defeat the Oni, the next task is to report the recent events to Tomiko. Return to the Hideout and wait near the Stable again to conclude the Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight event quest.

Notably, you will get the following rewards after completion:

Entity's Touch (Legendary Amulet)

Entity's Touch (Legendary Trinket)

Damage reduction on high damage taken (Engraving)

Dead by Daylight banner (Outdoor Cosmetic)

5000 XP

Dead by Daylight pack in the market

The Dead by Daylight bundle costs 2300 Helix Credits (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The in-game market in AC Shadows also features a purchasable Dead by Daylight pack with a price tag of 2300 Helix Credits. Here are the items available in the bundle:

Etheral Cloth (Naoe Legendary Headgear)

Gown of the Spirit (Naoe Legendary Light Armor)

Oni's Flesh (Yasuke Legendary Armor)

Oni's Gaze (Yasuke Legendary Helmet)

Oni's Rage (Yasuke Legendary Kanabo)

Shattered Tanto (Naoe Legendary Tanto)

Maurice (Mount)

Blood Orb (Yasuke Legendary Amulet)

Blood Orb (Naoe Legendary Trinket)

This covers everything included in the Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight event quest.

