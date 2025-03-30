Finding all the comic books in Atomfall will help you fully explore and marvel at its finer details. These comics don't have any monetary value in the game, nor do they help you in any way. However, they are interesting collectibles that can make your Atomfall experience richer and more engaging. You can generally find these scattered around different locations in the game.

This article will go over all the comic books in Atomfall and exactly where you can find them.

Where to find all comic books in Atomfall: Location guide

You can collect about 10 comic books in Atomfall from different locations. Doing so will also help you unlock the Avid Collector achievement. Here is how you can get started.

Comic book 1: Bunker

Comic #1 will be present in this location inside the bunker (Image via YouTube/@TrophyTom)

This comic book is perhaps the easiest to find in Atomfall. It is present in the bunker as soon as your character wakes up. You will run into an enemy as you progress in this part of the game. Defeat them and take a look around inside the bunker. The "Jet-Ace Logan - Evil in Orbit" will be located here on top of a barrel behind a rusted old machine.

Comic book 2: Slatten Dale

Comic 2 can be found near Waterwheels (Image via YouTube/@TrophyTom)

The second one of the comic books in Atomfall can be found in Slatten Dale, close to the Waterwheels. This area is visible on the map, and its coordinates are 27.9 E, 74.9 N. Go into the building right after the little canal and behind the abandoned old blue truck. Climb the stairs, and you will come across the second comic, "John Steel - Special Agent."

Comic book 3: Slatten Dale

Find Lion Annual 1962 in the cave behind the waterfall (Image via YouTube/@TrophyTom)

The third of the comic books in Atomfall is also present in Slatten Dale. To acquire it, you must go to these coordinates: 22.9 E, 78.3 N. This is near the Convoy Wreckage area northwest of the Bunker. Here, you should be able to spot a rather strong waterfall.

Go right through it to enter a cave, wherein you will stumble upon multiple bodies. Climb up a level and keep going straight; you will discover the third comic by the fire, "This is 'Lion Annual 1962."

Comic book 4: Wyndham Village

The fourth of the comic books in Atomfall can be found in Grendel's Head pub (Image via YouTube/@TrophyTom)

The fourth comic can be found in Wydham Village at the following coordinates: 34.2 E, 79.3 N. You will have to go deep into the village along its southern road until you come across a pub named Grendel's Head. The comic "Captain Condor Mystery on the Moon - Lion Issue 248" will be lying on one of the stalls on the second floor.

Comic book 5: Wyndham Village

The fifth comic is also present in Wyndham Village (Image via YouTube/@TrophyTom)

The fifth comic book is also present in Wyndham Village. To find it, go to the Wyndham Garrage, which will be in Grendel's Head. This one is easy to find as it will be lying on a bench right outside of the building present on these coordinates: 35.6E, 79.3 N. The comic book is titled "Jet-Ace Logan - 10 Days to Doom."

Comic book 6: Casterfell Woods

Comic six can be found in Casterfell Woods (Image via YouTube/@TrophyTom)

The sixth of the comic books in Atomfall can be found in Casterfell Woods at the following coordinates: 27.6 E, 85.6 N. You can locate it in the Village Outskirts area. The comic is in the house farthest down the dirt path on the left-hand side. Go inside and into the bedroom to find it. The comic is titled "Captain Condor - Mystery on the Moon (Lion Issue 260)."

Comic book 7: Casterfell Woods

The seventh comic can also be found in Casterfell Woods (Image via YouTube/@TrohpyTom)

The coordinates for this comic are 25.9 E, 84.3 N. Also located in Casterfell Woods, you need to find it inside Datlow Hall. This is located on the west of the Village Outskirts. You can reach it by following the sloping path. Enter the building and climb up the ladder to find the comic "Rick Random in Sabotage from Space."

Comic book 8: Skethermoor

The eighth of the Comic books in Atomfall is in Skethermoor (Image via YouTube/@TrophyTom)

To find comic number eight, you need to go to the location of Trader Nora Thorndike. On the coordinates 41.8 E, 77.5 N, you will discover Nora's Barn, which is an underground location. You may have a conversation with Nora ahead of this step, but once inside, you can easily find the comic lying on a table close to the entrance.

Comic 9: The Interchange

The Interchange comic book number nine (Image via YouTube/@TrophyTom)

The final two comic books in Atomfall require you to have finished a lengthy portion of the campaign. Both the books are present inside the Interchange, which is a difficult location to enter.

For this comic, you'll need to enter The Interchange from Skethermoor. Make sure you have an Atomic Battery to power up Data Store Room Alpha. Also, ensure you have the potions from Mother Jago and Doctor Holder, as you will encounter spores in this region that will cause you harm.

Close to the Medical facility, you will see a door on the right. Enter it and climb two flights of stairs, and turn right into the doorway. Go straight and you will discover a room on the right. The "Jet-Ace Logan - Planet of Fear" comic will be found on a chair in this area.

Comic book 10: The Interchange

Comic book number 10 is located deep into The Interchange (Image via YouTube/@TrophyTom)

Once you have powered up all the Data Store Rooms with Atomic Batteries, return to the Interchange central control room. You must then hack into four fuse boxes with your Signal Redirector.

Once done, pull the lever for a machine to emerge from the floor, then go to the passage that leads you to the Windscale. You may encounter multiple enemies here; run past them and take a right.

Climb up the stairs and take another right. Squeeze through the little gap in the server controls and go right to find the last of the comic books in Atomfall, "Rick Random and the Planet of Terror."

