Where to find Robotics Head Office Keycard in Atomfall

The Robotics Head Office Keycard in Atomfall is located near a dead scientist in the weapons testing area. However, since the game is filled with locked doors and hidden rooms, you might find it difficult to find the exact location of this key, which is an important step in the process of powering up the Interchange.

Having said that, this article will provide a detailed guide to finding the exact location of the Robotics Head Office Keycard in Atomfall.

How to locate the Robotics Head Office Keycard in Atomfall

The Robotics Head Office Keycard in Atomfall can be found near a dead scientist in the weapons testing area. However, in order to access this area, you will first need to activate all three robotics consoles inside the lab.

Locked door just beside console C in the lower level of Robotics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Follow these steps to get to the exact location of the The Robotics Head Office Keycard in Atomfall:

Enter the Robotics department and head through the tunnels in front.

department and head through the in front. Use your Signal Redirector device to open the door on the far left of the room.

device to open the door on the of the room. Pull the Wing Power Control lever in the room.

lever in the room. Head out of the room, move through the electric area , and use the Signal Redirector on the locked Lower Level door.

, and use the on the locked door. Now, move into the room labeled “Robot Assembly” and use the Signal redirector to open the locked door.

and use the Signal redirector to open the locked door. Immediately after entering the next room, steer right and use the Signal Redirector device on the door.

and use the Signal Redirector device on the door. Now, head up the stairs and pull the Wing Power Control lever.

lever. Then, use the Signal Redirector on the power boxes in both rooms before moving out towards the main door marked Lower Level.

in both rooms before moving out towards the main door marked Lower Level. Use the Signal redirector on the locked Lower Level door to unlock it (make sure to avoid the laser in front of the door).

to unlock it (make sure to avoid the laser in front of the door). Head into the robotics lower level and jump through the hole to reach a new room.

to reach a new room. Use the Signal Redirector device to unlock the door (beware of killer robots and turrets in this area).

Activate console A in this room, located in the center on your left.

in this room, located in the center on your left. Run through the room and take the right entrance to find console B and activate it.

and activate it. Turn right, move through the room, and take a right where you can find and activate console C.

The door right next to console C should open, leading you to the weapons testing area.

Immediately after entering the room, you will find the Robotics Head Office Keycard next to the dead scientist.

Exact location of the Robotics Head Office keycard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

This covers everything you need to know about how to acquire the Robotics Head Office Keycard in Atomfall. Follow the above-mentioned steps to find this important key and move one step closer to completely powering up the Interchange.

