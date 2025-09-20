Where to find the Sawblade in Dying Light: The Beast

The Sawblade in Dying Light: The Beast is a fantastic weapon, and if you haven't found it yet, you are definitely missing out. It's capable of shredding through zombies, allowing you to farm maximum XP, and clear out massive hordes with absolute ease.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can find and unlock the Sawblade in Dying Light: The Beast. Read below to know more.
How to locate the Sawblade in Dying Light: The Beast
The Sawblade in Dying Light: The Beast is a Legendary ranged weapon in the game. Capable of slicing through enemies in a jiffy, it's a fantastic tool to maul down hordes without breaking a sweat. However, you can't merely unlock this weapon by some miracle. You have to locate it's blueprint, and simultaneously craft it in order to get your hands on it.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Read about: All active Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast
That said, without further ado, here's a step-by-step guide to help you unlock the devastating Sawblade in Dying Light: The Beast:
- First and foremost, head to the Silos safehouse.
- Proceed to locate the ladder, and begin climbing.
- Traverse around the obstacles and make your way to the top of the Silos.
- Prepare for some tough parkour, as you have to use unique movement techniques to scale up the structure.
- Once you get to the top of the Silos, proceed to clear the area of all zombies.
- Locate the vent on the structure, break the pallet, and proceed to crawl through the space.
- You'll enter a small room, and here, you will find a number of items scattered across the floor and on top of a table. If you look carefully, you will find the blueprint for the Sawblade Launcher here.
- Pick it up to learn the item.
Upon following these steps, you will have successfully located and learned the Sawblade Launcher blueprint in the game.
Also check out: How to get Spectral Bat in Dying Light: The Beast
That's everything that you need to know about locating the Sawblade in Dying Light: The Beast.
Check out some of our other related guides below:
- How to save the game in Dying Light: The Beast
- All Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings and controls
- How to claim the Hero of Harran pre-order bonus in Dying Light: The Beast
- How to fast travel in Dying Light: The Beast
- How to do duplication glitch in Dying Light: The Beast
- All skills in Dying Light: The Beast
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.