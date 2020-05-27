Where to find sharks in GTA 5

(picture credits: marko pegan)

While GTA 5 is a fun game to spend hours roaming about in Los Santos, Sandy Shores, or hiking up El Grodo, there are a lot of places in the game where you may get killed.

The game equips you with powerful weapons in case you incur the wrath of the Los Santos Police Department or the Sherrif department. You can use the vast array of guns at your disposal to dispatch these NPCs.

However, there is one area of the GTA 5 game where weapons won't do you much good if you aren't in a vehicle: the ocean. The ocean is full of aquatic life that is harmless. But there are some that are anything but harmless.

Where can you find sharks in GTA 5?

The Full Map of GTA 5, the ocean is accessible from the beach.

Sharks can spawn seemingly randomly in GTA 5 and can wreck havoc on you almost instantly. Whether you're on a jet ski or a boat, sharks can destroy your aquatic vehicle quickly and also devour you with ease.

Sharks can appear out of nowhere once you reach deep waters. Thus it is advisable to use a jet ski or a boat to reach these deep waters in the ocean.

Swimming up to these waters is extremely difficult as you might run out of stamina or just get tired, as it is a considerably long distance.

How to Reach Deep Waters in GTA 5?

To reach the area where sharks can spawn, you must:

Get a boat or jet ski Go out into the ocean from the beach or anywhere that has access to the Ocean. Keep going further until the water on your mini-map begins to turn from light blue to dark blue. Wait until you spot fins in the water.

There is not much you can do in the way of surviving shark attacks apart from running away. But you can try shooting them as well. Getting killed by a shark unlocks a Trophy on PS4, "Out of Your Depth", which is a bronze trophy. You would need that for that Platinum trophy in GTA 5.

Note: Sharks do not spawn in GTA: Online.

