Who are the top 10 players on Apex Legends leaderboard?

Apex Legends has become one of the most competitive games in the Battle Royale genre. The Apex Legends leaderboard is a tough climb due to the constant clash in high-rank matches. Some have managed to not only climb it but also achieve the highest ranks.

Players have faced several meta-changes yet are still determined to fight and compete for the top ranks in the Apex Legends leaderboard. The game's ranked system was overhauled when Ladder points (LP) replaced Ranked Points (RP) as the primary scoring system.

The list below presents the top ten players on the Apex Legends leaderboard after comparing the data from credible Apex Legends Trackers.

Note: The current list is based on rank scores recorded on March 1, 2024.

Top 10 players on Apex Legends Leaderboard

The following list contains the top ten players till Season 20 of Apex Legends.

1) lou

lou at the ALGS Birmingham Championship (Image via Respawn Liquipedia)

American professional Apex Legends player lou represents Complexity Gaming. He reigns as the number one player on the Apex Legends leaderboard with a Rank Score of 58,330. His current legend is Lifeline.

Platforms and Input: Computer/Controller

Computer/Controller Twitch: loustreams

2) MgClutch-TTV

MgClutch Apex tracker stats (Image via Tracker Network)

MgClutch-TTV sits second on the Apex Legends leaderboard. He holds a Ranked Score of 58,330. His current legend is Revenant.

Platforms and Input: Computer/Controller

Computer/Controller Twitch: mgclutch

3) Reptar

Reptar at Twitch Rivals (Image via Liquipedia)

Reptar is an American Apex player who last competed for Wildcard Gaming. He stands third on the Apex Legends leaderboard with a Rank Score of 47,716. His current legend is Revenant.

Platforms and Input: Computer / Controller

Computer / Controller Twitch: Reptar

4) MONKEYLEXY__

MONKEYLEXY__ Apex tracker stats (Image via Tracker Network)

MONKEYLEXY__ is currently number four on the leaderboard. Notably, he is ranked number one on the PlayStation Apex leaderboard. MONKEYLEXY__ holds a Ranked Score of 46,588. His current legend is Horizon.

Platforms and Input: Playstation / Controller

Playstation / Controller Youtube: もんきーMONKEYLEXY_

5) woqBOMB0CLAAT

woqBOMB0CLAAT apex tracker stats (Image via Tracker Network)

woqBOMB0CLAAT is listed as fifth on the Apex Legends leaderboard. He has a Ranked Score of 45,294, with his current legend being Conduit.

Platforms and Input: Xbox / Controller

6) ReyquBOMBOCLAAT

ReyquBOMBOCLAAT apex tracker stats (Image via Tracker Network)

ReyquBOMBOCLAAT is ranked sixth on the leaderboard and boasts a Ranked Score of 40,766. He currently uses the legend Bangalore.

Platforms and Input: Playstation / Controller

7) Wxltzy_MST

Moist Wxltzy competing at ALGS London (Image via Liquipedia)

Australian professional gamer Ben Walton, known by his online alias ''Wxltzy", competes in Apex for Moist Esports. He's number seven on the Apex Legends leaderboard. He has a Ranked Score of 37,991 and utilizes the legend Bloodhound.

Platforms and Input: Computer / Controller

Computer / Controller Twitch: wxltzy

8) nDodgee

nDodgee Apex stats (Image via Tracker Network)

nDodgee sits eighth on the leaderboard and has a Ranked Score of 37,336. His current legend is Bangalore.

Platforms and Input: Playstation / Controller

Twitch: nDodgee

9) Resentfulzz

Resentfulzz Apex stats (Image via Tracker Network)

Resentfulzz is ranked ninth on the Apex Legends leaderboard and has a score of 34,762. His current legend is Revenant.

Platforms and Input: Xbox / Controller

Xbox / Controller Twitch: Resentfulzz

10) HisWattsonTwitch

HisWattson winning MVP at the ALGS (Image via Liquipedia)

Furia Esport's star player, HisWattson, rose to fame after his outstanding performance at the ALGS 2022 Championship. He's famous for consistently finishing high in the ranking leaderboards.

HisWattsonTwitch sits 10th on the leaderboard and has a Ranked Score of 34,145. His current legend is Seer.

Platforms and Input: Computer / Mouse and Keyboard

Computer / Mouse and Keyboard Twitch: HisWattson

