  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Wuthering Waves 2.1 second half banners: Brant and Changli release schedule

Wuthering Waves 2.1 second half banners: Brant and Changli release schedule

By Aaryan Aditya
Modified Mar 04, 2025 12:35 GMT
When does Phase 2 of Wuthering Waves 2.1 go live for all servers? (Image via Kuro Games)
Phase 2 of Wuthering Waves 2.1 will go live pretty soon (Image via Kuro Games)

The second half of Wuthering Waves 2.1 is set to go live on March 6, 2025, and will last until March 26, 2025. This phase will introduce exciting character banners, featuring the debut of Brant and a rerun of Changli. They are both 5-star Fusion characters and can add a ton of value to your account if you go for them. Both Brant and Changli are sword wielders, capable of dealing a significant amount of damage while also providing relevant buffs to your characters.

Ad

That said, this article will provide all the information related to the release schedule of the second-half banners in Wuthering Waves 2.1. It also includes a countdown indicating the release time of these banners for individual servers.

When does Phase 2 of Wuthering Waves 2.1 go live for all servers?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.1, featuring Changli and Brant, along with their signature weapons, is scheduled to launch on March 6, 2025, at 10 am. However, similar to previous second-phase releases, this update will follow a staggered rollout across different servers. As a result, the release time will vary depending on each server’s respective time zone.

Below is a detailed schedule outlining the exact release times for Brant and Changli’s banners in the second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.1 across all servers:

Ad

Asia Server

Phase two for Wuthering Waves 2.1 will first arrive on the SEA and the Asian servers on March 6, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8). You can find a universal countdown below indicating the time left until phase two goes live on this server.

Ad

Europe Server

After the Asian servers, Changli and Brant's banners will arrive on the EU servers on March 6, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+1). Below, you can find a countdown reflecting the time left until phase two of Wuthering Waves version 2.1 releases on the European servers.

Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.2 Aero Rover Resonance Chain leaked

America Server

Lastly, the 2.1 update will be released on the American servers on March 6, 2025, at 10 am (UTC-5). Here is a countdown reflecting the same.

Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.2 leaks overview: Characters, artifacts, and everything new

Check out more articles on Wuthering Waves below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी