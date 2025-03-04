Wuthering Waves 2.1 second half banners: Brant and Changli release schedule

The second half of Wuthering Waves 2.1 is set to go live on March 6, 2025, and will last until March 26, 2025. This phase will introduce exciting character banners, featuring the debut of Brant and a rerun of Changli. They are both 5-star Fusion characters and can add a ton of value to your account if you go for them. Both Brant and Changli are sword wielders, capable of dealing a significant amount of damage while also providing relevant buffs to your characters.

That said, this article will provide all the information related to the release schedule of the second-half banners in Wuthering Waves 2.1. It also includes a countdown indicating the release time of these banners for individual servers.

When does Phase 2 of Wuthering Waves 2.1 go live for all servers?

The second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.1, featuring Changli and Brant, along with their signature weapons, is scheduled to launch on March 6, 2025, at 10 am. However, similar to previous second-phase releases, this update will follow a staggered rollout across different servers. As a result, the release time will vary depending on each server’s respective time zone.

Below is a detailed schedule outlining the exact release times for Brant and Changli’s banners in the second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.1 across all servers:

Asia Server

Phase two for Wuthering Waves 2.1 will first arrive on the SEA and the Asian servers on March 6, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8). You can find a universal countdown below indicating the time left until phase two goes live on this server.

Europe Server

After the Asian servers, Changli and Brant's banners will arrive on the EU servers on March 6, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+1). Below, you can find a countdown reflecting the time left until phase two of Wuthering Waves version 2.1 releases on the European servers.

America Server

Lastly, the 2.1 update will be released on the American servers on March 6, 2025, at 10 am (UTC-5). Here is a countdown reflecting the same.

