Wuthering Waves Eastern Misty Coast Encryption Block puzzle guide

The Wuthering Waves Eastern Misty Coast Encryption Block puzzle might look straightforward, but it's a bit tricky when you take a closer look. Puzzles in open-world exploration games offer a fun brainstorming session and can be a nice little break from monotonous fights and land exploration. Akin to all other puzzles, this too offers a supply chest and is a source of some cheap Astrites and Union Exp.

In this article, we will explore the Wuthering Waves Eastern Misty Coast Encryption Block puzzle and provide its solution.

Wuthering Waves Eastern Misty Coast Encryption Block puzzle location

Location of this Encryption Block puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

This Encryption Block puzzle is located to the east of Misty Coast, on the spot shown in the image. The easiest way to reach this puzzle is by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon at the eastern Misty Coast and walking a very short distance towards it.

Wuthering Waves Eastern Misty Coast Encryption Block puzzle solution

To solve any Encryption Block puzzle, you need to light up tiles on the floor by placing small devices called Key Repeaters on them. You must position all the Key Repeaters provided in such a way that all the tiles are lit up at the same time.

Place the first Repeater in this corner so that the outer adjacent rows are lit up (Image via Kuro Games)

There will be four Repeaters you need to place to light up the tiles. Take the first Key Repeater and rotate it (by pressing E on PC) in such a manner that the two outer adjacent rows are lit up when placed at the corner as shown in the image. Left-click (on PC) to confirm the position for this Repeater.

Place the second Repeater at the square diagonal to the first Repeater (Image via Kuro Games)

Take the second Key Repeater, and place it on the tile just diagonal to the one where you placed the first. Rotate it so that the two inner adjacent lines light up. Refer to the image above for a better understanding.

Place the third Key Repeater as shown in this image (Image via Kuro Games)

The third Key Repeater is a three-pronged one. Take this and position it over the tile as shown in the image above. Keep rotating it till the three adjacent squares to the Key Repeater are highlighted. Place it there to see all but two tiles lit up on the ground.

Place the last Repeater facing inward (Image via Kuro Games)

Finally, take the last single-pronged Key Repeater, and position it on any of the two remaining tiles. Rotate it till it faces the opposite direction and the last remaining tile is highlighted. Place it down there to complete the Wuthering Waves Eastern Misty Coast Encryption Block puzzle.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle guide to unlock 3 supply chests

Rewards after completing the Wuthering Waves Eastern Misty Coast Encryption Block puzzle

The puzzle's reward (Image via Kuro Games)

The reward for solving the Wuthering Waves Eastern Misty Coast Encryption Block puzzle is one Standard Supply Chest, which can be found on an elevated platform just beside the puzzle. It will also be shown on your screen with a chest-icon marker once you have solved everything.

This chest contains 10x Astrite, 20 Union Exp, and 3000 Shell Credits, along with some other random items.

