WWE 2K24 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

WWE 2K24 system requirements provide players with insights into whether their PCs can run the game. The latest installment of the wrestling game series promises several improvements over its predecessor, and players will expect graphical upgrades, too.

The title brings the coveted WrestleMania Showcases as part of the 40 Years of WrestleMania celebrations. New match types include Ambulance Match, Casket Match, and more.

Our WWE 2K24 system requirements guide includes both minimum and recommended PC settings provided by the developers.

WWE 2K24 system requirements for PC players

The system requirements are as follows:

WWE 2K24 minimum system requirements for PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 90 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Additional Notes: SSD recommended | AVX - Compatible processor | At least 3GB of Video Memory

WWE 2K24 recommended system requirements for PC

OS: 64-bit: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i7-4790 / AMD FX 8350

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 90 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Additional Notes: SSD recommended | AVX - Compatible processor | At least 6GB of Video Memory

Players can already get their hands on the Action Figure John Cena in-game. The developers have already laid down a WWE 2K24 DLC content roadmap, listing down CM Punk, Post Malone and more. The game releases on March 8, 2024.

