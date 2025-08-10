Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream speculations

The Zenless Zone Zero community is anticipating the version 2.2 livestream, as it will unveil the upcoming banner, events, and everything HoYoverse has planned for the update. The special program is expected to showcase characters from the patch and announce more details about the Razer collaboration. The officials also teased the latter in one of their recent tweets.

Leaks from the ongoing closed beta have further disclosed various contents from the patch. If they prove to be true, the telecast will also cover them. This article explores the ZZZ 2.2 livestream speculations, including its potential premiere date.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks that are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream speculations explored

HoYoverse has already teased the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 characters via the latest drip marketing campaign. It appears that Seed and Orphie from the Obol Squad faction will be included with the update. The upcoming telecast will showcase the agents' gameplay.

Speaking of which, credible third-party sources, such as Zeta and JSM, recently speculated about the upcoming occasions for the title. They further indicated that the ZZZ 2.2 livestream will be conducted on August 22, 2025. The same day, HoYoverse is expected to announce a future Razer collaboration, which was teased recently.

Coming to the Obol Squad faction characters in Zenless Zone Zero, Seed has been confirmed to be an Attack specialist from the Electric element. Hence, she will be a direct competitor to Soldier 0 Anby.

Meanwhile, Orphie and Magus will potentially dethrone Evelyn as an Attack specialist from the Fire attribute. The version 2.2 special program will further shed light on their combat potential.

Here are some other announcements expected from the livestream event based on the closed beta leaks:

  • A new area will likely be added in version 2.2.
  • The W-Engines for the featured agents.
  • Fresh Drive Disc sets.
  • Featured events, including a Pinball Combat.
  • Multiple changes to the Deadly Assault gamemode.
  • New Story Quest.

ZZZ will also be featured at Gamescom 2025 sometime between August 20 and August 24, 2025. The trailer during the event is expected to provide details about the "Victoria Housekeeping Co. Mystery Gift," which was recently teased.

