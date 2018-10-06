×
Hamilton fastest in final practice at Japanese GP

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    06 Oct 2018, 10:23 IST
AP Image

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the final practice ahead of qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.

After a brief delay because of rain at the Suzuka circuit, the Mercedes driver clocked a lap of 1 minute, 29.599 seconds, 0.116 ahead of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel. Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen was third fastest.

Hamilton, who also dominated Friday's practice sessions, has won five of the last six Formula One races and three of the last four at the Japanese Grand Prix.

After winning the Russian GP last week, Hamilton leads Vettel by 50 points. With five races to go, he would move a step closer to winning a fifth world championship with a win in Suzuka.

The Saturday practice session ended with a red flag after a crash by Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

