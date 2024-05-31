AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Matches , Match 12

The 12th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will see Australia (AUS) squaring off against West Indies (WI) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday, May 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year is finally here, and all the teams will be playing some warm-up matches to test their squads. Australia will be playing their 2nd warm-up match as they won the 1st warm-up match against Namibia by 7 wickets. West Indies, on the other hand, will be playing their 1st warm-up match but will be hyped up as they defeated South Africa by 3-0 in the recent T20I series.

In the last 5 T20I matches played between these two teams, Australia has dominated in the four matches while West Indies have won only 1 match.

AUS vs WI Match Details

The 12th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will be played on May 31 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs WI, 12th Match

Date and Time: 31st May 2024, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad is expected to be new and fresh. So, fans can expect a good scoring match with bowlers also playing a crucial role. The warm-up match between Namibia and Australia was played at the same pitch. Australia chased the target of 119 runs in just 10 runs.

AUS vs WI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

AUS - W W W W L

WI - W W W W L

AUS vs WI Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Rovman Powell (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie

AUS vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in IPL, smashing in almost every Match for Lucknow SuperGiants. Josh Inglis Khushi is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Travis Head

Travis Head and David Warner are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head played exceptionally well in the IPL. Though his last few innings were usually ducks, he is a person who should never be underestimated. Brandon King is another good pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20I against South Africa.

All-rounders

Andre Russell

Glenn Maxwell and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Andre Russell recently won the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, where he took 19 wickets in just 15 matches. Marcus Stoinis is another good all-rounder who will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs.

Bowlers

Mitchell Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Australia pacers are expected to dominate today's match, so Josh Hazlewood is another good bowler for today's match. He took 2 wickets and bowled 3 maiden overs in the last warm-up match against Namibia.

AUS vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has shown his dominance in this format and was in exceptional form in IPL 2024. He not only contributed with the ball but also scored quick runs for his team whenever needed. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, which makes him one of the top captaincy options.

Travis Head

Travis Head is one of the best striking players in the current Australia squad. He smashed 567 runs in just 15 matches in this IPL season. He makes the best use of powerplay overs and West Indies currently lack good powerplay bowlers.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs WI, 12th Match

Travis Head

Andre Russell

Glenn Maxwell

Nicholas Pooran

Mitchell Starc

Australia vs West Indies Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be fresh, it is advisable to make a balanced team. Making in-form players or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran

Batters: M Marsh, D Warner, B King, T Head

All-rounders: G Maxwell, A Russell, M Stoinis

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, M Starc, P Cummins

Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran

Batters: M Marsh, B King, T Head

All-rounders: G Maxwell, A Russell, R Chase

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, M Starc, P Cummins, G Motie

