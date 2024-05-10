CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 59

The 59th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Chennai Super Kings are in the race of reaching the playoffs as they have won 6 of their 11 matches. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are last in the points table with only 4 wins of 11 matches. They have had a poor season till now, but will be looking forward to winning the few remaining games for their fans.

The two sides have locked horns 6 times, and both have won 3 matches each. In their last meeting, Chennai Super Kings won by 63 runs.

CHE vs GT Match Details

The 59th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 10 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs GT, 59th match

Date and Time: May 10, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise. Pacers are crucial in death overs where they are able to get a few wickets. The last IPL match played here was between Royals Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 406 runs were scored at a loss of only 4 wickets. Gujarat Titans have won 8 of their 15 matches played at this venue.

CHE vs GT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CHE - W L W L L

GT - L L L W L

CHE vs GT Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudarshan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Josh Little

CHE vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an average of 28 against Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially if the Chennai Super Kings are batting first.

Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 350 runs in 6 matches against Gujarat Titans, and 118 runs in 2 venue matches. He has also smashed 541 runs in 11 matches this season. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are other good batter picks for today's match. Sudharsan has smashed 500 runs in 11 matches played at this venue.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja

Shahrukh Khan and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Jadeja has scored 202 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last 11 matches. He has smashed 67 runs and taken 5 wickets in 5 head-to-head matches.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Tushar Deshpande and Rashid Khan. They have excellent head-to-head stats and venue records. Mohit Sharma is another good bowler who has taken 26 wickets in 14 matches at this venue. He has also taken 8 wickets in the 5 head-to-head matches.

CHE vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad loves performing at this venue and has exceptional head-to-head stats too. He has smashed 118 runs in 2 venue matches at a strike rate of 179. He has scored 541 runs in the last 11 matches, and is second in the orange cap race.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan performs well against Chennai Super Kings and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 424 runs in the last 11 matches. He has also hit 155 runs in 3 head-to-head matches, and 500 runs in 11 venue matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs GT, 59th match

Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to win grand leagues in this match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Saha

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Gill, R Gaikwad, S Dube, D Mitchell

All-rounders: R Jadeja

Bowlers: R Khan, M Sharma, T Deshpande, J Little

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Saha

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Gill, R Gaikwad, S Dube, A Rahane

All-rounders: R Jadeja

Bowlers: R Khan, M Sharma, N Ahmad, R Gleeson

