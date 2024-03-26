CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 7

The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions in the tournament this year. They defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final to lift their record-equalling fifth title. Both the teams have started their 2024 season with a win. While the Chennai Super Kings won their campaign opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans won their opening match against Mumbai Indians.
The head-to-head tally between last year's finalists stands at five, of which Chennai Super Kings have won two matches and the Gujarat Titans have won three.
CHE vs GT Match Details
The seventh match of the IPL 2024 will be played on Tuesday, March 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CHE vs GT, 7th Match
Date and Time: 26th March 2024, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Pitch Report
The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai supports spinners. Batting is relatively easy in powerplay overs, and spinners tend to dominate as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would prefer to bat first.
The last match played on this pitch was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 349 runs were scored and 10 wickets fell across both innings. Chennai Super Kings have a very impressive venue record as they have won 47 of their 69 matches at this venue.
CHE vs GT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
CHE - W W W W L
GT - W L W L W
CHE vs GT Probable Playing XI
CHE Playing XI
Devon Conway and Matheesha Pathirana are unavailable
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman
GT Playing XI
Matthew Wade is unavailable
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson
CHE vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has 350 runs to his name in 18 matches against Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni can be another good wicket-keeper pick if Chennai Super Kings elect to bat first.
Batters
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are the two best picks among the batters for today's Dream11 team. This low scoring spin-friendly pitch suits Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has smashed 304 runs in the five games against the Titans.
All-rounders
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra and Azmatullah Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Ravindra Jadeja is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat, but also show their spin bowling prowess at this venue.
Bowlers
Mustafizur Rahman
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman. Though the pitch conditions support spinners, these two bowlers have exceptional venue records. Rashid Khan is another good bowler who has taken 14 wickets in 15 matches against Chennai Super Kings.
CHE vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra put up a dominating show in the first match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, smashing 37 runs in 15 deliveries.. He will open the innings along with Ruturaj Gaikwad and is also expected to bowl a few overs in today's match.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad loves performing against Gujarat Titans and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has smashed 304 runs in the five head-to-head matches. Gaikwad also has an average of 30 at this venue.
5 Must-Picks for CHE vs GT, 7th Match
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Rachin Ravindra
Azmatullah Omarzai
Shubman Gill
Ravindra Jadeja
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for top order batters and spinners, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain of the team is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: W Saha
Batters: R Gaikwad, D Mitchell, S Gill, S Sudharsan
All-rounders: R Ravindra, R Jadeja, A Omarzai
Bowlers: M Rahman, D Chahar, R Khan
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: W Saha
Batters: R Gaikwad, A Rahane, S Gill, S Sudharsan
All-rounders: R Ravindra, R Jadeja, A Omarzai
Bowlers: M Rahman, M Theekshana, R Khan
Check RCB Squad 2024 Details. Follow Sportskeeda for IPL 2024 Live Score, Schedule, Points Table