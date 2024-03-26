CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 7

The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions in the tournament this year. They defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final to lift their record-equalling fifth title. Both the teams have started their 2024 season with a win. While the Chennai Super Kings won their campaign opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans won their opening match against Mumbai Indians.

The head-to-head tally between last year's finalists stands at five, of which Chennai Super Kings have won two matches and the Gujarat Titans have won three.

CHE vs GT Match Details

The seventh match of the IPL 2024 will be played on Tuesday, March 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs GT, 7th Match

Date and Time: 26th March 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai supports spinners. Batting is relatively easy in powerplay overs, and spinners tend to dominate as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would prefer to bat first.

The last match played on this pitch was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 349 runs were scored and 10 wickets fell across both innings. Chennai Super Kings have a very impressive venue record as they have won 47 of their 69 matches at this venue.

CHE vs GT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CHE - W W W W L

GT - W L W L W

CHE vs GT Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

Devon Conway and Matheesha Pathirana are unavailable

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

GT Playing XI

Matthew Wade is unavailable

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

CHE vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has 350 runs to his name in 18 matches against Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni can be another good wicket-keeper pick if Chennai Super Kings elect to bat first.

Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are the two best picks among the batters for today's Dream11 team. This low scoring spin-friendly pitch suits Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has smashed 304 runs in the five games against the Titans.

All-rounders

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra and Azmatullah Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Ravindra Jadeja is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat, but also show their spin bowling prowess at this venue.

Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman. Though the pitch conditions support spinners, these two bowlers have exceptional venue records. Rashid Khan is another good bowler who has taken 14 wickets in 15 matches against Chennai Super Kings.

CHE vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra put up a dominating show in the first match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, smashing 37 runs in 15 deliveries.. He will open the innings along with Ruturaj Gaikwad and is also expected to bowl a few overs in today's match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad loves performing against Gujarat Titans and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has smashed 304 runs in the five head-to-head matches. Gaikwad also has an average of 30 at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs GT, 7th Match

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rachin Ravindra

Azmatullah Omarzai

Shubman Gill

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top order batters and spinners, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain of the team is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Saha

Batters: R Gaikwad, D Mitchell, S Gill, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: R Ravindra, R Jadeja, A Omarzai

Bowlers: M Rahman, D Chahar, R Khan

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Saha

Batters: R Gaikwad, A Rahane, S Gill, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: R Ravindra, R Jadeja, A Omarzai

Bowlers: M Rahman, M Theekshana, R Khan