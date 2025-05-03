CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 52

The 52nd match of IPL 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. Here's all you need to know about the CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently placed third in the points table with seven wins in their last 10 matches. They won their last match against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are placed last with only two wins in their last 10 matches. They are already eliminated, have nothing to lose, and will play today's match for their fans.

These two teams have played a total of 34 head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 12 of them, while Chennai Super Kings have won 21. One match has ended without any result.

Ad

Trending

CHE vs RCB Match Details

The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs RCB, 52nd Match

Date and Time: 3rd May 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match at this venue was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, where 399 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

CHE vs RCB Form Guide

CHE - Won 2 of their last 10 matches

RCB - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

Ad

CHE vs RCB Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj (impact)

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma (impact)

Ad

CHE vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 121 runs in the last ten matches. MS Dhoni is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Dewald Brevis are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 443 runs in the last 10 matches and is amongst the leading run scorers of the season. Rajat Patidar is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja

Krunal Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Ravindra Jadeja will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 183 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last ten matches. Sam Curran is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Josh Hazlewood and Noor Ahmad. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Josh Hazlewood has an exceptional venue record. He has also taken 18 wickets in the last 10 matches. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

CHE vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has an exceptional record. He has smashed 443 runs in the last ten matches.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most crucial picks from the Chennai Super Kings squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 183 runs and taken seven wickets in the last 10 matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs RCB, 52nd Match

Rajat Patidar

Krunal Pandya

Josh Hazlewood

Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Sharma

Ad

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, D Padikkal, D Brevis

All-rounders: K Pandya, S Curran, R Jadeja

Bowlers: N Ahmad, B Kumar, J Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni

Ad

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, J Bethel, S Dube, D Brevis

All-rounders: K Pandya, S Curran, R Jadeja

Bowlers: B Kumar, J Hazlewood

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More