CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 18, Knights vs Lions: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 20th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 3 // 19 Apr 2019, 21:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the third and final game of a tripleheader on Saturday, bottom-placed Knights seek a win against a star-studded Lions side at the Diamond Oval. After a brilliant win over the Titans, Lions reinstated their title aspirations and with the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks firing in unison, Knights could be in for a tough outing. Inspite of a close defeat to the Cobras, the performances from Patrick Kruger and Shadley van Schalkwyk should hold them in good stead as they try and upstage the Lions. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Knights:

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Lions:

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Yaseen Valli, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton

Playing XI Updates:

Knights:

The Knights should persist with the same set of players after running the table-toppers close. Patrick Kruger and Shadley van Schalkwyk were brilliant with bat and ball respectively and would be hoping for more help for senior players Ryan McLaren and Pite van Biljon. Youngster, Raynard von Tonder is also an exciting talent and is one to watch out for.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Kruger, Gous(WK), Tonder, Biljon(C), Mokoena, McLaren, Coetzee, Schalkwyk, Ntuli, Leie and Baartman.

Lions:

Coming on the back of a stunning win over the Titans, Lions will be happy with their team combination with the likes of Nono Pongolo and Rassie van der Dussen coming to the fore. With bonafide allrounders in Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder, they possess the perfect balance in the eleven and should be able to get one over the Knights.

Possible XI: Reeza, Rickelton (WK), Dussen, Bavuma(C), Lubbe/Siboto, Pretorius, Mulder, Fortuin, Beuran/Migael, Pongolo and Phangiso

Match Details:

Knights vs Lions, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 18

20th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Diamond Oval, Kimberly

Pitch Report:

Rain could play spoil-sport once again in what promises to be a competitive wicket. Scores in excess of 160 could suffice for a win with pacers getting pace and bounce out of it. With minimal turn on offer, the spinners will have to vary their pace to yield a wicket or two on Saturday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Ryan Rickelton is the preferred wicket-keeper with his form taken into consideration. Although Gous isn't a bad option, Rickelton's explosiveness at the top of the order makes him the ideal option.

Batsmen: South African Internationals Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen are must have players in the side while youngster Raynard von Tonder is also a viable option from the Knights batting unit.

Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder provide the perfect balance to the Lions side with their big-hitting ability coming to the fore in previous matches. Combined with their ability to nail the yorkers, they are invaluable selections to the fantasy team along with the likes of Ryan McLaren and Patrick Kruger also available. Kruger has been good at the top of the order and could be pivotal with his explosiveness on Saturday.

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin and Shadley van Schalkwyk are must have players and should pick a wicket or two for their respective team. Nono Pongolo is also in very good form and could slot in the fantasy team as well alongside the likes of Ottneil Baartman and Malusi Siboto.

Captain: Reeza Hendricks is the front-runner for captaincy with the South African opener after a good innings in the previous game. Along with him, Rassie van der Dussen and Patrick Kruger are also good options to choose as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Raynard von Tonder, Pite van Biljon, Patrick Kruger, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Shadley van Schalkwyk and Ottneil Baartman. Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Raynard von Tonder, Grant Mokoena, Patrick Kruger, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Nono Pongolo, Shadley van Schalkwyk and Eddie Leie. Captain: Patrick Kruger