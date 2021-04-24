CSK v RCB, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 19th match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 25th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

It is the South Indian derby as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the battle of the heavyweights. This is also the last game of the Mumbai leg. Both these teams have had a flying start to this season and these are the two teams that occupy the top two slots on the points table.

A lot of question plagued CSK after their opening loss against the Delhi Capitals. The bowling seemed to lack bite while the top-order couldn’t fire and they couldn’t get enough runs on the board. However, most of those doubts were put to rest as CSK won three games on the bounce. They got big runs when they batted first and in the only game they bowled first, they blew away the opposition.

CSK v RCB Head to head

The batting seems to be in placed and almost everybody in the line-up has had a hit. In fact, most of them have looked in decent touch as well and have contributed nicely. However, there are still a few concerns over the bowling, especially at the death. While CSK have fared decently so far, the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders exposed them a bit. The MS Dhoni-led side don’t seem to have a go-to death bowler. Dwayne Bravo didn’t play the last game but even his skills are on the wane. Lungi Ngidi has shown promise but he will need to get better as well.

On the other hand, it is exactly at the death that RCB have excelled and that is one thing that will please Virat Kohli and co. They were superb on slow tracks in Chennai, taking pace off the ball and also nailing their yorkers. In the only game that they played in Mumbai, the RCB bowlers did fairly well and their execution was on again excellent. Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj have been brilliant while Kyle Jamieson has been impressive too. Siraj and Jamieson have set the tone early with the new ball as well more often than not.

Meanwhile, the powerhouse batting line-up has come to the party as well. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers looked in the zone during the Chennai leg and did the bulk of the scoring. Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli looked a class apart in the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Thus, things seem to be coming through nicely for RCB. The death bowling will continue to be tested as they face flat batting conditions but they have shown a lot of promise and have delivered in these four games.

Probable Playing XIs

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Captaincy Picks

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been a revelation this season for CSK. The England off-spinning all-rounder has contributed brilliantly with both bat and ball. He seems to be in solid form with the bat. He is striking at 152.87 and has threatened to get a big score every game. In the four games so far, Ali has scores of 36, 46, 26 and 25. With the ball, he has chipped in with four wickets at an economy rate of 6.33. Thus, his all-round ability and contribution makes him a big captaincy option.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli batted beautifully in the last game against RR and scored an unbeaten 72. He looked fluent and struck the ball cleanly. Thus, the RCB skipper will be the one to watch out for once again. He has excellent numbers against CSK. No player has scored more runs or has registered more fifties than Kohli against CSK. He has amassed 887 runs at an average of 42.23 and has scored eight half-centuries against the MS Dhoni-led side. Thus, he can be a good captaincy option too.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

Advertisement

CSK v RCB Fan2Play Tips

2-Player Team

Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell

3-Player Team

Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, AB de Villiers

4-Player Team

Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel

11-Player Team

AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar

Fan2Play Fantasy app believes in user’s winning chances. Playing Fantasy Sports on Fan2Play gives you a 50% guarantee of winning with their 2/3/4 Player Challenge mode. You can create your Fantasy teams with just 2/3/4 Players & take the Panga.

New User benefits are the best and are driving a lot of users to their app. You get Free Entry contests in all IPL Matches + 100% Bonus Contest for all users + you get 200% Welcome Bonus cashback on your first deposit.

To Download the app, Click Here: http://www.fan2play.com/