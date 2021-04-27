CSK v SRH, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 23rd match of the 2021 season of the IPL. It will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on the 28th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

The IPL 2021 caravan moves to Delhi and two teams with contrasting forms, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) kickstart this Delhi leg. While one team is at the flying high at the top with four wins, the other is reeling at the bottom with four losses.

After that heavy loss in the first game against Delhi Capitals (DC), MS Dhoni and his CSK have looked like a completely different unit. The batting has fired every time they go out to bat first. The bowlers have got the job done as well. In almost every game, there is a new match-winner apart from the consistent performers.

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad been looked solid as a pair and individually as well at the top of the order. Moeen Ali at No. 3 has brought some freshness and attacking nature to the batting line-up. Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni haven’t really set the stage on fire but they have made little contributions. Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran’s all-round abilities have come to the fore and they have been key to CSK’s success. The bowling looks slightly wobbly, especially at the death but CSK have not really been under pressure in the latter half of their bowling innings so far.

Hence, most things have clicked for them and they are looking strong at the moment. Meanwhile, SRH have just found ways to lose matches. They bottled up a couple of run-chases (against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians), both games that they should’ve romped home rather comfortably.

In their last game against Delhi Capitals, Kane Williamson and Jagadeesha Suchith got down a tough run-chase to 4 off the last three balls. But the duo couldn’t really finish it off and it went into a Super Over. In the one-over eliminator, SRH strangely held back Jonny Bairstow who has been their best batsman and paid the price. The bowling has remained inconsistent and injuries to T Natarajan (ruled out for the season) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar haven’t helped. But it is the middle-order that really needs to up their game and start contributing.

Moreover, a change in venue might please SRH as they have won four out of their five matches in Delhi. However, their record against CSK is dismal which stands at 11-4 in favour of MS Dhoni and co.

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Krishnappa Gowtham/Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Captaincy Picks

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja’s stocks as fantasy captain may well have gone through the roof after his performance against RCB. He smashed an unbeaten 62 off just 28 balls and picked up 3/14 in his four overs. Moreover, he is a massive asset in the field. Even before the game against RCB, the left-handed all-rounder had been contributing well. Thus, Jadeja will be a massive captaincy favourite in this game. He has been superb in all three departments and with the slow, low tracks in Delhi, his bowling will be the key for CSK as well.

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has been batting beautifully in this IPL 2021. The Yorkshire lad has aggregated 211 runs while striking at 141.61 and averages 52.75. He has struck 15 fours and 14 sixes and no SRH player is even close to that tally. And all of these runs have come on sluggish Chepauk tracks. Bairstow has been one SRH player who has stood out and has consistently delivered. Thus, his form is top-notch and hence, Bairstow will be a top captaincy choice in fantasy leagues.

2-Player Team

Ravindra Jadeja, Jonny Bairstow

3-Player Team

Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan

4-Player Team

Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan

11-Player Team

Jonny Bairstow, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed

