CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

After a disappointing performance against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals (RR), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the buoyant Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

MS Dhoni's men had a horror show with the ball against RR, with Piyush Chawla and Lungi Ngidi conceding over 50 runs each in their 4 overs. A counter-attacking fifty from Faf du Plessis and three sixes in the final over by MS Dhoni took CSK close to the RR target, but they fell 16 runs short in the end.

The Capitals, on the other hand, managed to defend 1 run off 3 balls to take their game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a Super Over, in which Kagiso Rabada made light work of his opponents. Marcus Stoinis was the standout performer for DC, and his form augurs well for the team coming into this game.

We take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#3 Shane Watson

Watson showed signs of form against RR

Shane Watson was dismissed cheaply by Trent Boult in the IPL 2020 season opener against the Mumbai Indians, but showed signs of finding form against RR. The Australian struck a couple of lusty blows before a slider from Rahul Tewatia cut short his promising innings, and he is due a big score.

Watson could make merry against the likes of Mohit Sharma and Anrich Nortje. He has an excellent record against DC, and was even awarded the Man of the Match in one of their encounters in IPL 2019.

Watson is a good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is one of DC's most important batsmen in IPL 2020

Another player who registered a 30-odd score in his previous game, Rishabh Pant is also due a sizeable score in the near future. CSK lack an off-spinner, and their tweakers in Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja are coming off poor performances.

With the CSK bowlers low on confidence after their drubbing against RR, Pant could capitalise on their shortcomings and show the world why the IPL version of him is one to be contended with. The wicket-keeper is another good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been the find of IPL 2020 for CSK

Sam Curran has played only 2 games for CSK, but he has already established himself as one of the first names on the team's IPL 2020 teamsheet. The Englishman is at the top of the Purple Cap charts with 4 wickets so far, and has also played a couple of enthralling cameos with the bat.

Curran has batted up the order in the absence of fellow left-hander Suresh Raina, and with Ravichandran Ashwin doubtful for this game, he could put the opposition spinners to the sword. The 22-year-old hasn't quite managed to convert his starts to big scores, but that could all change against DC.

Curran is the best choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs DC IPL 2020 game.