CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 28th, 2023

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns against Gujarat Titans (GT). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this exciting CSK vs GT clash on Sunday (May 28).

The Chennai Super Kings qualified directly for the final by beating the Titans in the first qualifier. After being asked to bat first, the Super Kings posted 172 in their quota of 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Titans on 157 to win the game by 15 runs.

Gujarat Titans faced the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. On the back of a scintillating century from Shubman Gill, the Titans finished their innings on 233/3. The bowlers backed up their batters by dismissing Mumbai Indians on 171 to seal a berth in the final.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CSK vs GT game.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) – 9 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has certainly stepped up for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. He has scored 564 runs in 14 innings so far at an average of 43.38. Along with Devon Conway, Gaikwad has been giving solid starts to his side and is a vital cog in the batting lineup.

Gaikwad was brilliant for the Super Kings in the first qualifier, scoring 60 off 44 balls on a tricky pitch in Chennai. He hit seven fours and a six and gave his side a solid start against the Titans. The CSK batter will be looking to score big in the final against the same opposition on Sunday.

#2 Rashid Khan (GT) – 9 credits

Rashid Khan has been very good with the ball for the Titans (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Gujarat Titans)

Rashid Khan is showing his class in this year’s IPL. Representing the Gujarat Titans, the Afghan leg-spinner has grabbed 27 wickets in 16 games and sits second in the most wickets list of IPL 2023. He averages an impressive 18.81 with the ball.

Rashid bowled beautifully against the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. He picked up big wickets of Tilak Varma and Tim David, giving away 33 runs in his four overs. He is handy with the bat lower down the order. You can rely on him to fetch you points in the big CSK vs GT clash.

#1 Shubman Gill (GT) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill smashed 129 against the Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Shubman Gill has taken his game to a new height in this edition of IPL. The right-handed batter has amassed 851 runs in 16 games and averages a hefty 60.79 with the bat. He has smashed 33 sixes in this edition and is in rich form with the bat.

Gill has hit four fifties and three centuries, with one coming against the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. He hit 129 off just 60 balls to power his side to 233. With the form he is in, Gill is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the CSK vs GT contest.

