CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 62

The 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 15 May.

Gujarat Titans are already assured of a playoff spot, but they will have their eyes set on finishing atop the standings. With the likes of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya being in decent form, GT will look to sustain their form going into the playoffs. They face Chennai Super Kings, who have shown signs of improvement in the last few games. CSK will look to avenge their loss at the hands of the Titans earlier in the season, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway being key to their fortunes. All in all, a cracking game is on the cards in Mumbai.

CSK vs GT Probable Playing 11 Today

GT XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan/Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal/Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana.

Match Details

CSK vs GT, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 62

Date and Time: 15th May 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be a good one to bat on despite the bowlers ruling the roost in recent games here. The batters will have to keep an eye out for early movement against the new ball. However, the dimensions of the ground will play into the hands of the batters, who will look to bide their time and set themselves up for the long haul. There will be some turn available for the spinners as well, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s CSK vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha has been a revelation for Gujarat Titans since making his IPL 2022 debut, taking the aggressor's role in the powerplay phase. He has been brilliant with the gloves as well. With Saha likely to play a vital role once again, he is one to watch out for in the game.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has had a start-stop IPL 2022 campaign, unable to string a couple of big scores together. However, he has shown signs of improvement in the last few games, even taking on the pacers in the powerplay overs to good effect. With Gailwad due for a big one, he should be a popular selection ahead of this CSK vs GT clash.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Like Gaikwad, Moeen Ai hasn't had the best of campaigns with injury also playing a part. The Englishman has shown glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball, but he is yet to come up with a big performance. With Moeen likely to bat in the top order and play a role with the ball, he could be backed to come good today.

Bowler

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami has been Gujarat Titans' best pacer, using his swing-bowling ability and experience to good effect. He has done well in the powerplay phase, while holding his own in the other phases too. With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Shami is a must-have in your CSK vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 508 points

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 521 points

Rashid Khan (GT) - 557 points

Important stats for CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Devon Conway - 231 runs in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 57.75

Mukesh Choudhary - 16 wickets in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 22.19

Rashid Khan - 15 wickets in 12 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 21.67

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

CSK vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Devon Conway, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

CSK vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya.

